Sumo great Hakuho could lose stable over protege’s bullying: Reports

TOKYO – Sumo’s greatest champion Hakuho could have his stable of wrestlers forcibly closed after he failed to control a protege, who was thrown out of the sport for bullying, Japanese media said.

The wider group to which Hakuho’s Miyagino stable belongs on March 10 submitted a plan to sumo authorities to transfer all of his wrestlers to other set-ups within the organisation, reports said.

If the proposal is accepted, Hakuho’s stable will close its doors from April and the former yokozuna, who won a record 45 tournaments before retiring in 2021, would also be moved elsewhere.

Individuals who attended the meeting where the decision was made agreed that it will be difficult to maintain the stable as it is, according to The Asahi Shimbun.

But reports said the stable could return in the future.

Hakuho was in February fined and downgraded to the lowest rank for sumo elders for failing to control the behaviour of his protege Hokuseiho.

The 22-year-old Hokuseiho, who stands 2.0m, is alleged to have punched his lower-ranked stablemates and stolen money from them.

He was forced to quit the ancient sport in disgrace when sumo authorities issued a recommendation for him to retire.

The Japan Sumo Association carried out the investigation after a social media tip-off in January, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Hakuho, who assumed the sumo elder name Miyagino after taking over his stable in July 2022, was punished for failing to control Hokuseiho and report his behaviour to authorities.

After dismissal and a recommendation to retire, demotion in rank is seen as the most serious punishment for sumo elders.

Mongolian-born Hakuho, 38, was also removed from managing his stable, with sumo elder Tamagaki taking over operations on a temporary basis.

After his demotion and fine were handed down, Hakuho said he felt “heavily responsible for failing to protect my trainee wrestlers”.

“I’m deeply sorry for causing worry to many sumo fans and supporters,” he said.

Previous scandals in the sport saw Dewanoumi take over the helming of the Kise stable in 2010 after its stablemaster was found to have offered favours to gangsters.

Around 30 wrestlers were transferred to another stable within the same group before the Kise stable was reopened two years later. AFP