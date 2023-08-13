Renewed interest in sumo wrestling gives boost to Japan’s tourism

TOKYO - Interest piqued during Covid-19 lockdowns and by a new Netflix drama is providing a fresh push for foreign tourists to flock to Japan for a look inside the insular world of sumo.

Sumo, a form of competitive wrestling, is Japan’s national sport. Sumo, which is hundreds of years old and steeped in tradition, has long been a source of fascination outside the country, but those in the industry say interest has spiked in recent years, and some are making the most of the new attention.

At a recent lunchtime “performance”, two imposing sumo practitioners strutted their stuff in a Tokyo restaurant full of cheering tourists.

The spectators took selfies with the hulking athletes and donned padded sumo costumes and wigs to try their hand at the ancient art in a bout against retired professionals.

Tickets for the thrice-weekly event, which includes commentary in English and a meal, go for 11,000 yen (S$103) each and have been sold out for the following six weeks.

One of the stars is former top professional wrestler, Takayuki Sakuma, also known as Jokoryu, who stands at 1.87m tall and weighed 170kg at his peak.

“When you’re a professional, your life depends on sumo,” the now-retired 35-year-old told AFP. “And it’s not to be taken lightly.

“But to entertain people, we add humour. The most important thing is to make people appreciate sumo as culture.”

The recent release of Sanctuary, a new Netflix series set in the world of sumo, has helped to introduce the sport to a new audience.

The Japan Sumo Association launched an English YouTube channel, Sumo Prime Time, in 2022. Videos on the channel have racked up tens of thousands of views.