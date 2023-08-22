The Bottom Line: How often should you clean your water bottle?

SINGAPORE – Owning a reusable water bottle helps you stay hydrated as it is convenient to carry around. It also cuts down on single-use plastic. But how often do you need to wash it to make sure you are not gulping down possibly harmful bacteria as well?

On average, a reusable water bottle contains 20.8 million colony-forming units of bacteria, which is 40,000 times more than a toilet seat with 515 colony-forming units. Colony-forming units refer to the number of living microbes on a surface. Microbes are microscopic organisms that include bacteria, viruses and fungi.