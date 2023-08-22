The Bottom Line: How often should you clean your water bottle?

Higher concentrations of microbes are likely to be found at the mouth and cap areas of a water bottle due to their frequent contact with a person’s mouth. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO
Amrita Kaur
Updated
33 sec ago
Published
35 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – Owning a reusable water bottle helps you stay hydrated as it is convenient to carry around. It also cuts down on single-use plastic. But how often do you need to wash it to make sure you are not gulping down possibly harmful bacteria as well?

On average, a reusable water bottle contains 20.8 million colony-forming units of bacteria, which is 40,000 times more than a toilet seat with 515 colony-forming units. Colony-forming units refer to the number of living microbes on a surface. Microbes are microscopic organisms that include bacteria, viruses and fungi.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top