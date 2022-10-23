Taylor Swift's 10th album Midnights crashes Spotify

LOS ANGELES – Taylor Swift’s 10th album Midnights, marking a gradual return to pop for the American singer-songwriter, sparked an online fan frenzy following its witching hour release last Friday – and crashed Spotify in the process.

Swifties from the United States to France and Britain were forced to wait patiently for hours to get their first earful of Swift’s latest sound on the streaming platform – released at the stroke of midnight.

Despite the technical problems, the hugely anticipated work set a record as the most-streamed album in a day, Spotify said.

“And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22, Taylor Swift broke the record for most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history,” the platform said on Twitter.

“How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?!,” the singer tweeted in response.

The album’s 13 songs tell “the story of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life,” Swift explained on Twitter.

Together, they form “a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour”.

Once all Spotify issues were resolved – mostly within the hour – enthusiasts discovered melodies set to an electro-pop beat, complete with synths, dubstep-inspired rhythms and a more androgynous side to Swift’s vocals.

One fan of the new album is Grammy winner Janet Jackson, whose name was mentioned on one of the tracks. Jackson posted a video of herself listening to Snow On The Beach, which also features Lana Del Rey, and saying: “I luv it. It’s nice.”

The 32-year-old, who began her career in country before shifting to pop and becoming a megastar, abandons her more recent indie-folk vein in the new album.

The pop sound marks a departure from Evermore and Folklore, her two previous albums which were written during the pandemic, the latter of which won Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammys.

True to Swift form, the songstress had a surprise up her sleeves for her loyal fans.