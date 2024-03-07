Swifties braving the rain at ‘Cat 100’ outside the National Stadium treated to free chicken rice

SINGAPORE – Swifties braving the rain outside the National Stadium were treated to 200 free packs of chicken rice on the evening of March 7.

The owners of Feng Sheng Chicken Rice & Steamboat, a hawker stall located at Short Street in Rochor, distributed the meals to fans of American pop star Taylor Swift at ‘Cat 100’, a term used to describe the outdoor area outside the concert venue where fans without tickets congregate.

Ms Tan Shi Yin, 37, a representative of Feng Sheng, told The Straits Times that they expected many Swifties would be skipping dinner to secure their spots at Cat 100 on the fourth night of Swift’s Eras Tour in Singapore, which started on March 2 and concludes on March 9.

“We figured that as a goodwill gesture to Swifties, we will give away chicken rice so they can still have a proper meal without leaving their spots,” said Ms Tan.

She added that Feng Sheng’s owners were moved by the devotion of Swift’s fans, adding that “we’ve been seeing a lot of news about people being cheated, and fans who want to go to the concert but could not get tickets”.