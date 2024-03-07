Swifties braving the rain at ‘Cat 100’ outside the National Stadium treated to free chicken rice

Feng Sheng owner Mr Tong Chun Wee (wearing black top) giving away chicken rice pack to a family of Swifties. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Feng Sheng owner Mr Tong Chun Wee (left-most) estimated that the spontaneous giveaway cost the business at least $800. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Teo Kai Xiang
Updated
Mar 07, 2024, 11:10 PM
Published
Mar 07, 2024, 11:10 PM

SINGAPORE – Swifties braving the rain outside the National Stadium were treated to 200 free packs of chicken rice on the evening of March 7.

The owners of Feng Sheng Chicken Rice & Steamboat, a hawker stall located at Short Street in Rochor, distributed the meals to fans of American pop star Taylor Swift at ‘Cat 100’, a term used to describe the outdoor area outside the concert venue where fans without tickets congregate.

Ms Tan Shi Yin, 37, a representative of Feng Sheng, told The Straits Times that they expected many Swifties would be skipping dinner to secure their spots at Cat 100 on the fourth night of Swift’s Eras Tour in Singapore, which started on March 2 and concludes on March 9.

“We figured that as a goodwill gesture to Swifties, we will give away chicken rice so they can still have a proper meal without leaving their spots,” said Ms Tan.

She added that Feng Sheng’s owners were moved by the devotion of Swift’s fans, adding that “we’ve been seeing a lot of news about people being cheated, and fans who want to go to the concert but could not get tickets”.

Feng Sheng owner Mr Tong Chun Wee (wearing black top) giving away chicken rice packs to Swiftie couple Mr David Wong and Ms Chua Kai Ting. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

Despite a downpour that started at 5pm and lasted for two hours, hundreds of Swifties still turned up to dance and sing along to their idol as the music could still be heard.

Mr David Wong and Ms Chua Kai Ting, both 27, arrived at Cat 100 armed with portable seats, umbrellas and their dog, Kiko. The couple, who bonded over their shared love of Swift’s music, attended the Eras Tour concert on March 3 but were back for more.

After receiving their packs of chicken rice, Ms Chua said: “We didn’t have dinner plans or anything, so it was just so nice to get this.”

A group of School of the Arts students with their free packs of chicken rice. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

“We’re breathing (Taylor’s) air right now,” gushed Liz Lau, a 13-year-old student who was sheltering from the rain as she received the chicken rice with a group of schoolmates from School of the Arts Singapore.

Feng Sheng co-owner Mr Tong Chun Wee, 37, estimated that the spontaneous giveaway cost the business at least $800. Their initiative took four staff members, including himself, to pull off.

He said that although the giveaway was initially thrown off by the rain, he was pleasantly surprised by the turnout. “We know how much comfort a packet of chicken rice can bring to a hungry fan,” he added.

