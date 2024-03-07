Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour dancer Kameron Saunders charms Swifties with Singlish slang

SINGAPORE – American superstar Taylor Swift may be the one drawing 50,000-strong crowds to her six-night run of shows at the National Stadium from March 2 to 9, but her backup dancer Kameron Saunders is also winning the hearts of Swifties in Singapore.

The sassy 31-year-old has been tasked with dropping a spot of Singlish into Swift’s concerts here – her only stop in South-east Asia.

During one crowd-pleasing segment of her performance of We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, Swift typically passes the microphone over to Saunders after she says: “Like, we are never getting back together.”

Saunders usually adds “like ever”, but he got fans in Singapore screaming when he replaced it with “No lah” during the opening night on March 2.

On the second and third nights, he switched it up to “siao ah” and “wa lao eh” respectively – charming the crowd with his accurate Singlish accent. Clips of these segments have been going viral on social media.

In particular, his pronunciation of “wa lao eh” – used to express annoyance, frustration or disbelief – has been praised, with some fans even joking that he should get Singapore citizenship for how well he nailed it.

The song’s “like ever” response appears to have been localised for Swift’s international tour, with a different native slang used every concert.

In Tokyo, Saunders replied with “arienai” – which means impossible in Japanese – and for the Australia leg, he broke out the Aussie accent with “like naur”.

Swifties have been hotly anticipating which Singlish slang Saunders will use in the March 7 to 9 shows, with TikTokers suggested terms such as “win liao lor” and “tak boleh”, which means “cannot” in Malay.