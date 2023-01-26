The Onitsuka opens first S-E Asian boutique in Singapore, Loewe teases final Studio Ghibli collab

The Onitsuka opens at Ion Orchard
Onitsuka Tiger’s bougie brother The Onitsuka has just thrown open the doors to its first South-east Asian flagship in Singapore and it is looking sleek.
The Japanese footwear brand, launched in 2019 in Tokyo, is all about low-key luxury, offering unique hybrid designs that juxtapose the sophistication of dress shoes and the comfort of sneakers.
From loafers to oxfords, shoes from The Onitsuka are crafted from Japanese leathers such as hide from Kobe cattle and treated by leather artisans in the town of Himeji, which has a 1,000-year-old traditional leather industry. The outsoles also feature a newly developed foam to provide both lightweight comfort and durability. The Onitsuka’s shoes are priced from $370 to $990.
You can also find a variety of clothing and other accessories in the boutique.
Info: The Onitsuka is located at 01-14A Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn.
Loewe x Studio Ghibli collection
Studio Ghibli fans, this is your last chance to get your hands on merchandise from the much-raved-about Loewe x Studio Ghibli collection.
The Spanish fashion house has announced its final collaboration with the Japanese animation studio, and this time, it will pay tribute to the 2004 animated fantasy film Howl’s Moving Castle.
Expect a colourful capsule of ready-to-wear, bags and accessories inspired by the film’s scenes and characters such as Kakashi no Kabu, Calcifer and Markl.
The collection launches globally on Feb 2, but shoppers can register for pre-sale access on Feb 1 on www.loewe.com. Remember not to dawdle: Loewe’s website crashed and the items were all snapped up when the brand dropped its Spirited Away collaboration in 2022.
The Powder Shampoo rolls out body washes
Founded by local entrepreneur Lynn Tan in 2022, The Powder Shampoo hair care brand specialises in powder-to-foam shampoos. These products contain no water and are lighter to transport, resulting in a lower carbon footprint.
Joining the eco-friendly line-up are two new body washes based on similar eco-friendly principles: The Powder Foam Wash for Day and The Powder Foam Wash for Night. The day wash contains ingredients like turmeric, lemongrass, ginger and green spirulina to invigorate and nourish skin, while the evening wash is formulated with blue pea flower, lavender, chamomile and blue spirulina to calm and heal.
The vegan and cruelty-free products are available in refillable aluminium bottles and paper pouches to eliminate the use of plastics.
Info: The Powder Foam Wash for Day and The Powder Foam Wash for Night are priced at $39.90 each and available at www.thepowdershampoo.com, Scoop Wholefoods stores and Beaute By Nature, B1-76 Parkway Parade, 80 Marine Parade Road.
Aveda launches hair serum
Two years ago, Aveda launched a Botanical Repair collection which harnesses the power of antioxidants and omega 3, 6 and 9s derived from avocado, green tea and sacha inchi.
Now, the hair care brand has come up with a new addition to its growing collection of hair heroes: the Botanical Repair Strengthening Overnight Serum. This product, which is 99 per cent naturally derived as well as silicone- and paraben-free, is supposed to strengthen and repair hair as well as help to protect it from future damage while you sleep. It also contains oil from the nangai, a tropical tree, to reduce the appearance of split ends.
Info: The Botanical Repair Strengthening Overnight Serum ($76) is available at Aveda Experience Centres and Aveda Salons, and from e-retailers Lazada, Zalora and Escentials.