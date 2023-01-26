The Onitsuka opens first S-E Asian boutique in Singapore, Loewe teases final Studio Ghibli collab

Onitsuka Tiger’s bougie brother The Onitsuka has just thrown open the doors to its first South-east Asian flagship in Singapore and it is looking sleek.

The Japanese footwear brand, launched in 2019 in Tokyo, is all about low-key luxury, offering unique hybrid designs that juxtapose the sophistication of dress shoes and the comfort of sneakers.

From loafers to oxfords, shoes from The Onitsuka are crafted from Japanese leathers such as hide from Kobe cattle and treated by leather artisans in the town of Himeji, which has a 1,000-year-old traditional leather industry. The outsoles also feature a newly developed foam to provide both lightweight comfort and durability. The Onitsuka’s shoes are priced from $370 to $990.

You can also find a variety of clothing and other accessories in the boutique.

Info: The Onitsuka is located at 01-14A Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn.

