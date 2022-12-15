Levi’s opens largest boutique in South-east Asia, Cole Haan returns to Singapore

Denim dreams

Levi’s has reopened its Singapore store at Ion Orchard and it is impressive. For one thing, it is – at 3,400 sq ft – the brand’s largest boutique in South-east Asia.

The store represents a series of firsts for the iconic American clothing company in Singapore, including its inaugural Levi’s Tailor Shop. Shoppers can repair their favourite pieces or work with skilled professionals to fray or distress their denim to give it a lived-in, vintage look. They can even personalise their denim with decals, pins or buttons. Prices for these additional services start at $2.

Shoppers can also browse an extensive range of Levi’s premium collections, Levi’s Vintage Clothing collection (a throwback collection inspired by the clothing of bygone years and updated with a modern twist), Levi’s Made & Crafted sub-collection (featuring new silhouettes, colours, fabric mash-ups and other details), as well as all future brand collaborations.

The new flagship boutique is at B2-23/24 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn.

Sole mates