Levi’s opens largest boutique in South-east Asia, Cole Haan returns to Singapore

Denim dreams
Levi’s has reopened its Singapore store at Ion Orchard and it is impressive. For one thing, it is – at 3,400 sq ft – the brand’s largest boutique in South-east Asia.
The store represents a series of firsts for the iconic American clothing company in Singapore, including its inaugural Levi’s Tailor Shop. Shoppers can repair their favourite pieces or work with skilled professionals to fray or distress their denim to give it a lived-in, vintage look. They can even personalise their denim with decals, pins or buttons. Prices for these additional services start at $2.
Shoppers can also browse an extensive range of Levi’s premium collections, Levi’s Vintage Clothing collection (a throwback collection inspired by the clothing of bygone years and updated with a modern twist), Levi’s Made & Crafted sub-collection (featuring new silhouettes, colours, fabric mash-ups and other details), as well as all future brand collaborations.
The new flagship boutique is at B2-23/24 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn.
Sole mates
Two months after its last standalone store closed in Singapore, Cole Haan is back. Under its new partnership with luxury and lifestyle brand retailer FJ Benjamin, the American footwear and accessories brand has opened in VivoCity.
The new space carries an assortment of high-performance footwear, including spiffy leather oxfords, penny loafers as well as sneakers for golf, tennis and even hiking. There is even a small line of ultra-comfy heels and ballet flats for women.
Be sure to check out the Generation Zerogrand Shoes II sneakers while you are there. These new kicks feature the unique FlowerFoam sole, which is crafted from at least 25 per cent natural dandelion rubber (yes, the flower). Meanwhile, the rest of the shoe is made using vegan microfibre suede and reconstructed felt fabric made with 85 per cent recycled plastic bottles.
The result is lightweight and comfortable enough to take you from brunch to billiards. Prices range from $199 to $439.
Cole Haan is at 01-119 VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk.
Bag this
Luxury leather goods label MCM has launched a miniature version of its iconic backpack in gold. The new MCM Ultra, however, is not your typical accessory – it is an eau de parfum rather than a carry-all.
The vegan fragrance is made with green chemistry principles, where 74 per cent of the ingredients are biodegradable, while 79 per cent are responsibly sourced. It has a floral-fruity scent with top notes of blackcurrant, Pink Lady apple, Italian bergamot and pink pepper.
“With Ultra, I wanted to capture the glamour, passion and strength of the 21st-century global woman. After our first unisex scent, this is the ultimate celebration of modern femininity,” says Mr Dirk Schonberger, global brand officer for MCM.
MCM Ultra is priced at $155 (75ml), $122 (50ml), $100 (30ml) and $45 (10ml) and available at all leading department stores, Sephora Ion Orchard and MCM stores at Paragon and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.
Spades of style
Several months ago, American fashion house Kate Spade invited shoppers to explore its New York townhouse building – virtually – in its first Web3 project. This all-digital pop-up store is designed to engage customers in multiple interactive activities.
Now, guests can visit a similarly inviting, real-world space at Kate Spade’s new boutique in Marina Bay Sands. Designed to resemble a New York City residential apartment, the 1,948 sq ft boutique has been refurbished to incorporate quirky design elements, including a grand piano at the entrance.
Swing by to check out the brand’s 2022 holiday collection, which includes sparkly beaded totes, pearl-studded accessories as well as a line of bags and clothing featuring the adorable Ziggy zebra and black-and-white zebra prints. Prices start at $80 for a pair of mini pearl hoop earrings.
Kate Spade is at B2-101A The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue.