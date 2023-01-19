Style News: Christian Louboutin opens European-style boutique, new skincare range from Mac

New home for red soles at Ion Orchard

Christian Louboutin has opened its second boutique at Ion Orchard, where you can try on the brand’s iconic red-soled stiletto heels in ultimate comfort.

The 175 sq m boutique was designed with a “Holiday House” concept, featuring decor inspired from the eponymous French designer’s holiday homes around Europe.

Earthy colours and natural materials evoke the feeling of a summery holiday in the south of Europe, while the arches and tiling details lend a distinct Mediterranean feel.

Of course, you cannot miss the red. Matching the facade of the boutique – covered in leather-like, red scale tiles signature to the fashion house – is a plush red carpet over the floor of the entire store.

High heels aside, the store presents a full collection of shoes, bags and accessories for men and women, with the first room dedicated to women.

Info: The store is at 01-17 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn

Mac debuts first high-performance skincare range