Style News: Christian Louboutin opens European-style boutique, new skincare range from Mac

Christian Louboutin's Ion Orchard store. PHOTO: CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
Amanda Chai
Updated
16 min ago
Published
35 min ago

New home for red soles at Ion Orchard

Christian Louboutin has opened its second boutique at Ion Orchard, where you can try on the brand’s iconic red-soled stiletto heels in ultimate comfort.

The 175 sq m boutique was designed with a “Holiday House” concept, featuring decor inspired from the eponymous French designer’s holiday homes around Europe.

Earthy colours and natural materials evoke the feeling of a summery holiday in the south of Europe, while the arches and tiling details lend a distinct Mediterranean feel.

Of course, you cannot miss the red. Matching the facade of the boutique – covered in leather-like, red scale tiles signature to the fashion house – is a plush red carpet over the floor of the entire store.

High heels aside, the store presents a full collection of shoes, bags and accessories for men and women, with the first room dedicated to women.

Info: The store is at 01-17 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn

Mac debuts first high-performance skincare range

Mac Hyper Real collection is said to be a high-performance skincare range formulated to improve skin and enhance make-up. PHOTO: MAC COSMETICS

The beauty brand beloved for its colour cosmetics is taking a serious step into the world of skincare. After all, smooth make-up application starts with a good skincare base.

Mac’s new Hyper Real collection is said to be a high-performance skincare range formulated to improve skin and enhance make-up.

As a first step, cleanse your skin with the Fresh Canvas Cleansing Oil (from $29 for 30ml) that removes make-up, pollutants and micro-dust.

Then prep your skin with the Serumizer Skin Balancing Hydration Serum ($96 for 30ml), a serum-moisturiser hybrid designed to be used with or without make-up, to balance and strengthen the skin barrier for a radiant canvas.

Finish off with Skincanvas Balm Moisturizing Cream ($76 for 50ml), said to be nourishing for petal-soft skin, which you can apply with a dedicated Serum + Moisturizer Brush ($75) designed just for the range.

Info: Available at all Mac boutiques, Sephora stores, sephora.sg and Lazada

Dior Beauty’s leopard print Mitzah collection

Dior Beauty Mitzah Collection is adorned with leopard prints. PHOTO: DIOR BEAUTY

Tired of seeing bunny-themed items everywhere? Opt for a different animal to spice up your make-up stash with Dior Beauty’s new Mitzah collection.

The leopard print-adorned collection is a tribute to Frenchwoman Mitzah Bricard, a close friend and muse of French fashion designer Christian Dior, who had a penchant for leopard print.

The print has since become a house icon, gracing the catwalks of Dior and, now, make-up.

In this collection, find 10 uniquely engraved shades of Rouge Dior lipstick ($65), Dior Forever cushions and a cushion powder ($112 each) bearing the leopard print, and the standout Diorshow 10 Couleurs ($228), a spotted eyeshadow palette with 10 vibrant matt and satin shades.

Info: Available at Dior Beauty boutiques and counters, and shop.dior.com.sg

Fresh lipstick hues from Tom Ford

Tom Ford Beauty Lip Satin Matte new shades. PHOTO: TOM FORD BEAUTY

Chinese New Year is a good excuse to splurge on a new luxury lipstick.

Tom Ford Beauty has added five new shades to its Lip Color Satin Matte ($85) range – a velvety-soft formula with a satin-matt finish. Choose from the light nude-toned Plus One to the plummy-red Fete.

The brand has also launched a limited-edition make-up collection inspired by its popular Private Blend Rose Prick scent.

Tom Ford Beauty Rose Prick Lip Satin Matte in the shade To Die For. PHOTO: TOM FORD BEAUTY

In sweet pink packaging, the Rose Prick collection comes with two rosy Lip Color Satin Matte shades – To Die For and Naked Rose – as well as two Eye Color Quads ($145) and a refillable cushion compact ($60).

Info: Available at Tangs at Tang Plaza, Takashimaya Department Store and sephora.sg

More On This Topic
Style news: Hermes takes MetaBirkins to court, new e-commerce store Smthgood launches
Style News: Gentle Monster store gets new look, personalise gifts at Charles & Keith

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top