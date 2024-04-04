Style News: Swarovski opens its biggest Singapore store, Shein launches its largest pop-up yet at Plaza Singapura

Swarovski Wonderlux opens



Swarovski has opened its biggest Singapore store in Wisma Atria.

The Austrian crystal specialist and retailer’s new all-yellow concept store, Wonderlux, goes beyond the traditional retail experience. Said to be the blueprint for all future Swarovski stores, it is gradually being rolled out in boutiques across the globe.

Spanning 2,271 sq ft, the Singapore outpost has fitting rooms so customers can try on the most complete Swarovski Creators Lab collections here.

They comprise limited-edition items like bags, shoes and apparel in collaboration with some of the world’s most renowned brands, including Italian footwear brand Aquazzura and American fashion label Advisory Board Crystals. Prices for this collaborative collection range from $580 for a pair of sweatpants to $2,500 for a pair of heels.