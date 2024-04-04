Style News: Swarovski opens its biggest Singapore store, Shein launches its largest pop-up yet at Plaza Singapura

Swarovski Wonderlux opens
Swarovski has opened its biggest Singapore store in Wisma Atria.
The Austrian crystal specialist and retailer’s new all-yellow concept store, Wonderlux, goes beyond the traditional retail experience. Said to be the blueprint for all future Swarovski stores, it is gradually being rolled out in boutiques across the globe.
Spanning 2,271 sq ft, the Singapore outpost has fitting rooms so customers can try on the most complete Swarovski Creators Lab collections here.
They comprise limited-edition items like bags, shoes and apparel in collaboration with some of the world’s most renowned brands, including Italian footwear brand Aquazzura and American fashion label Advisory Board Crystals. Prices for this collaborative collection range from $580 for a pair of sweatpants to $2,500 for a pair of heels.
There is also a VIP area, which is open to the public for consultations or fittings.
Swarovski Wonderlux is located at B1-20/21/22 Wisma Atria, 435 Orchard Road.
Latest Shein pop-up is its largest
Plaza Singapura is hosting Chinese e-commerce brand Shein’s largest pop-up yet.
Until April 7, shoppers can try on a wide variety of products for men, women and children, featuring more than 10,000 fashion pieces.
There will also be exclusive collections from the Shein Petite and Biz workwear ranges, as well as items from Petsin, a sub-brand offering everyday items for furry companions.
Visitors to the pop-up can also test out purchase products from Shein’s Sheglam make-up collection.
Enjoy discounts on your purchases and stand a chance to win a $100 gift card. You can also snag freebies such as crossbody bags and personal care goodies upon following and posting about Shein on social media. Those who spend $50 and above will be entitled to a free spin on its sure-win wheel.
The Shein pop-up is at Level 1 Atrium, Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road.
Muji enters the East in a big way
Japanese lifestyle brand Muji’s latest store in Parkway Parade also happens to be its largest in the eastern part of Singapore, at 18,267 sq ft.
Apart from carrying the usual no-frills quality products from garments to food, the store will also feature items exclusive to Parkway Parade, such as its popular canvas tote bag in blue, limited-edition jute bags and a range of adorable animal-themed seat cushions.
As part of its ongoing opening promotion, customers can enjoy attractive gifts-with-purchase until April 7. They also get discounts of up to 20 per cent on selected household and apparel items and can try their luck at winning Muji gifts and vouchers on a claw machine, with a minimum spend of $80 nett in a single receipt.
Muji Parkway Parade is located at B-153-155D Parkway Parade, 80 Marine Parade Road.
Samsonite’s luggage trade-in campaign returns
From now until April 28, customers are welcome to trade in their pre-loved luggage of any brand, size and condition at any Samsonite outlet for recycling into eco-travel memorabilia.
As a token of appreciation, participants will be rewarded with a 30 per cent discount on purchases from the Samsonite Myton and Magnum Eco collections, which are priced from $440 and $500 respectively before the discount.
The Magnum Eco line is particularly noteworthy, as it is crafted using recycled post-consumer waste, such as repurposed yogurt cups for the durable shells and recycled PET bottles for the interior lining.
For every successful trade-in transaction, Samsonite pledges to donate $10 to the WWF-Singapore Earth Hour campaign.
Tiffany & Co’s new Tokyo exhibition
American jewellery house Tiffany & Co has unveiled its latest spectacle, the Tiffany Wonder Exhibition, in Tokyo Node gallery.
Guests can embark on a visual journey through hundreds of its masterpieces within 10 curated rooms. They will be able to explore the brand’s heritage, creativity and craftsmanship through iconic jewellery pieces, such as the 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond and relics of pop culture, such as the first Blue Book mail order catalogue.
There will also be nearly 300 never-before-seen objects, including a rare George Paulding Farnham for Tiffany & Co orchid brooch with enamel, emeralds, diamonds and pink sapphires, as well as the Jean Schlumberger for Tiffany & Co Plumes necklace, set with diamonds, rubies and sapphires.
Tiffany & Co’s connection with Japan traces back to its inception in 1837, when founder Charles Lewis Tiffany introduced select imported Japanese goods to his clientele.
This early embrace of Japanese artistry laid the groundwork for a profound influence on the house’s renowned designers, such as Edward C. Moore and Elsa Peretti, who drew inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of Japan in their creations.
Tiffany Wonder will run until June 23. Tickets, priced at 2,000 yen (S$17.80) for adults, are available on the Tiffany & Co app.