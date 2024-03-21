Style News: Dyson’s wet-to-dry hair straightener, Skechers partners YouTube artist Vexx on sneakers

When the Dyson Airstrait straightener debuted in the United States in 2023, it garnered significant attention from beauty editors and influencers, and was one of the products to clinch Time magazine’s Best Invention of 2023.

Designed to be used on wet hair, this straightener revolutionised hairstyling by replacing hot plates with a powerful airflow. This is said to speed up the styling process by 25 per cent while minimising damage often associated with traditional scorching-hot irons.

Singapore is the first country in South-east Asia to launch the product, priced at $799, and the award-winning company is hosting a Dyson Airstrait Event so consumers can check out the product.

There will be interactive demonstrations and hands-on experiences, such as masterclasses led by local professional stylists.

Score a limited-edition Dyson-designed presentation case valued at $109 and receive a $100 return voucher with every purchase of the Dyson Airstrait at the event. You can also personalise your case for free.

Info: The Dyson Airstrait Event will be held at Cloud9 Piazza, Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard, until March 24. Admission is free, but visitors are required to register in advance for styling masterclasses at dyson.com.sg/events

