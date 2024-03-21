Style News: Dyson’s wet-to-dry hair straightener, Skechers partners YouTube artist Vexx on sneakers

Dyson Airstrait launches in Singapore
When the Dyson Airstrait straightener debuted in the United States in 2023, it garnered significant attention from beauty editors and influencers, and was one of the products to clinch Time magazine’s Best Invention of 2023.
Designed to be used on wet hair, this straightener revolutionised hairstyling by replacing hot plates with a powerful airflow. This is said to speed up the styling process by 25 per cent while minimising damage often associated with traditional scorching-hot irons.
Singapore is the first country in South-east Asia to launch the product, priced at $799, and the award-winning company is hosting a Dyson Airstrait Event so consumers can check out the product.
There will be interactive demonstrations and hands-on experiences, such as masterclasses led by local professional stylists.
Score a limited-edition Dyson-designed presentation case valued at $109 and receive a $100 return voucher with every purchase of the Dyson Airstrait at the event. You can also personalise your case for free.
Info: The Dyson Airstrait Event will be held at Cloud9 Piazza, Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard, until March 24. Admission is free, but visitors are required to register in advance for styling masterclasses at dyson.com.sg/events
Skechers x Vexx shoes drop
American footwear and apparel brand Skechers has collaborated with renowned Belgian visual artist Vexx and the results are dripping with artistic flair and street cred.
With almost three million followers on YouTube, Vexx is best known for his psychedelic artworks and doodles. Now, his signature imaginative sketches have been brought to life in two fun sneaker ranges. The Skechers x Vexx: Uno – Process Sketch ($149 each) and Skechers x Vexx: Koopa Court ($129) are for both women and men.
Decked out with Vexx’s intricate doodles on durable leather uppers, these sneakers fuse childhood cartoons, art history and pop culture into one playful package. Plus, they are equipped with Skechers’ Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole, ensuring maximum comfort for all-day wear.
Info: The Skechers x Vexx Collection is available online at skechers.com.sg, Lazada, Shopee and selected Skechers concept stores.
Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty debuts bodycare line
Rare Beauty, the hugely successful beauty brand founded by American singer Selena Gomez, has launched a bodycare line, Find Comfort Body Collection.
There are four products, each crafted to enhance the self-care ritual with a gentle and uplifting fragrance.
Leading the pack is the Rare Beauty Find Comfort Hydrating Body Lotion ($48), a feather-light formula enriched with nourishing ingredients that is said to provide up to 24 hours of hydration without leaving a greasy residue.
Next is the Rare Beauty Find Comfort Hydrating Hand Cream ($32), a swift-absorbing potion to keep your hands moisturised for up to 16 hours, leaving them feeling soft and supple.
For an all-encompassing sensory experience, indulge in the Rare Beauty Find Comfort Body & Hair Fragrance Mist ($48), a fine spray imbued with biotin, niacinamide and peach flower extract.
For relaxation on the go, take along the Rare Beauty Find Comfort Stop & Soothe Aromatherapy Pen ($33), with its invigorating blend of peppermint and lavender.
Info: Rare Beauty’s Find Comfort Body Collection is available at Sephora stores, in-app and online at sephora.sg
Roger Federer launches eyewear collection with Oliver Peoples
Former tennis champ Roger Federer is making a racket in the world of fashion with the launch of his first eyewear collection, a collaboration with American luxury eyewear brand Oliver Peoples.
This dynamic duo serve up six smashing styles, including four sunglasses and two sleek shield frames. Each pair features elements special to him, including his lucky number and intricate patterns resembling a tennis racquet.
But it is not just about looks. The eyewear collection features lenses with innovative performance technology, including custom colour enhancement lenses and polarised lenses that are said to cut the sun’s glare.
“Sunglasses are something I’ve enjoyed as my sport has required me to chase the sun 80 per cent of my life,” Federer says. “One of the main goals of the collection was to create sunglasses that could be utilised in every aspect of one’s routine – off or on the court.”
Info: The Oliver Peoples Roger Federer inaugural collection is available online at oliverpeoples.com/international. Prices range from US$452 (S$608) for optical glasses and US$390 to US$502 for sunglasses.
Kose Infinity & Sekkisei Miyabi Pop-Up
Japanese cosmetics company Kose is hosting a pop-up dedicated to some of its star products to whiten and brighten.
Visitors can learn more about the Kose Infinity Innovative Bright XX and Sekkisei Miyabi ranges, including the new-to-Singapore Cyclator B serum ($80 for 50ml), a whitening serum made from Asian herbal extracts with Japanese fermentation techniques.
Get a free personalised skincare consultation with Kose beauty advisers or strike a pose with the Instagram-worthy backdrops at the pop-up. Upload your photo on social media and you will receive a deluxe three-piece sachet sampling kit and stand a chance to walk away with $150 worth of products.
Those who spend $180 nett and above will receive extra gifts with purchase.
Info: The Kose Infinity & Sekkisei Miyabi Pop-Up is located at Level 1 Atrium 1B, Paragon Shopping Centre, 290 Orchard Road, and is on till March 27.