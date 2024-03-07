Style News: New food, wellness and retail concept The Southern Depot, La Mer’s new flagship

A new hang-out spot has opened at Gillman Barracks. Spanning more than 10,000 sq ft, The Southern Depot, which opens on March 8, brings together artisanal goods and craft, wellness, retail as well as food and beverage offerings.

To celebrate, the event venue is hosting The Depot Debut on March 9 (noon to 9.30pm) and March 10 (10am to 6pm), where visitors can participate in workshops and activities.

For instance, home-grown sustainable fashion brand Re-store will conduct upcycling workshops. In the hour-long sessions, which will be held on March 9 at noon and 1pm, participants will learn how to transform pre-loved textiles into key fobs.

Mark your calendars for an Eid shopping spree on March 16 and 17, where you will find a line-up of beauty, lifestyle and fashion brands to add to the festive cheer.

In the coming months, visitors can look forward to curated programmes and installations from weekend craft markets to seasonal pop-ups.

Info: The Southern Depot is at 43 and 47 Malan Road. Book your workshop tickets at www.thesoutherndepot.com/events

