Style News: Parisian womenswear label ba&sh opens in Singapore, Vihari Jewels launches Bold for charity

Parisian womenswear label ba&sh has opened its first South-east Asian outpost at Marina Bay Sands earlier in November.

The brainchild of best friends-turned-entrepreneurs Barbara Boccara and Sharon Krief, ba&sh was founded in 2003 as a chic, high-quality clothing brand without the astronomical price tag. Bringing together the duo’s love of clothing and travel, the label blends Parisian chic with a bohemian flair.

ba&sh has expanded rapidly, from one store to more than 400 stores in over 70 countries, after being acquired by L Catterton, an investment firm partly controlled by LVMH, in 2015.

“Singapore is not only the central hub of South-east Asia, but also a bridge between East and West. It is also an important step to expand the Asia-Pacific market segment,” the founders said in a press statement. “We are looking forward to having more opportunities to learn more about Singapore and its customs in the future, and to inject new inspirations into the future design.”

ba&sh is located at B2-110 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 8 Bayfront Avenue.

