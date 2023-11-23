Style News: Parisian womenswear label ba&sh opens in Singapore, Vihari Jewels launches Bold for charity

First ba&sh store in South-east Asia opens at Marina Bay Sands
Parisian womenswear label ba&sh has opened its first South-east Asian outpost at Marina Bay Sands earlier in November.
The brainchild of best friends-turned-entrepreneurs Barbara Boccara and Sharon Krief, ba&sh was founded in 2003 as a chic, high-quality clothing brand without the astronomical price tag. Bringing together the duo’s love of clothing and travel, the label blends Parisian chic with a bohemian flair.
ba&sh has expanded rapidly, from one store to more than 400 stores in over 70 countries, after being acquired by L Catterton, an investment firm partly controlled by LVMH, in 2015.
“Singapore is not only the central hub of South-east Asia, but also a bridge between East and West. It is also an important step to expand the Asia-Pacific market segment,” the founders said in a press statement. “We are looking forward to having more opportunities to learn more about Singapore and its customs in the future, and to inject new inspirations into the future design.”
- ba&sh is located at B2-110 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 8 Bayfront Avenue.
Vihari Jewels launches charity-driven Bold collection
Home-grown jeweller Vihari Jewels has launched Bold, an everyday jewellery collection paying tribute to strong, independent women.
Modern, edgy yet versatile enough to wear on both formal and casual occasions, the 15-piece collection is handcrafted in 18K yellow gold with diamonds.
Vihari Jewels will donate 15 per cent of the proceeds from this collection to HCSA Dayspring Spin, a charity initiative by non-profit organisation HCSA Community Services and the National Council of Social Service.
Spin stands for Single Parents Informed, Involved, Included and the organisation supports mothers who are struggling with severe depression, child abuse, unwanted pregnancies and suicide.
“I want to be able to share stories of women who have survived traumas in all different societies and social classes,” said founder Vihari Poddar, a fourth-generation jeweller and mother of three.
- Bold is priced from $6,000. Available at 01-21 Paragon, 290 Orchard Road.
Lush unveils Christmas collection
British cosmetics retailer Lush’s festive range looks snow good.
Expect new treats such as Catch Me If You Can ($13), a gingerbread man bath bomb infused with orange oils, cosy, warming ginger powder and Fair Trade organic cocoa butter, as well as Candy Cane ($13), a reusable bubble bar formulated from peppermint oil.
The iconic Snow Fairy Range is also back, this time in the form of a vitamin C-packed shower jelly ($25) and foaming body scrub with sunflower, jojoba and soya oils ($35).
The brand has partnered Mattel to launch the all-pink Barbie x Lush Collection. The collection features a range of products for the hair and body, including soaps in the shape of high heels and a bag ($19 each), as well as a Barbie x Lush Perfume ($39).
This is not Lush’s first collaboration. In 2022, the brand teamed up with Japanese anime series One Piece to launch a bath range, while in 2023, it released collections based on Nickelodeon cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants and iconic video game Super Mario Bros.
- Lush is available at Ion Orchard, Orchard Gateway, Raffles City, Suntec City, VivoCity and Wisma Atria.
Jo Malone London’s Christmas extravaganza
Love gingerbread? Here is some good news: Jo Malone London has dropped Ginger Biscuit ($254 for 100ml), a delicious scent spiced with ginger, nutmeg and cinnamon.
It is part of its festive Gingerbread collection, which includes the cocktail-inspired Orange Bitters cologne, as well as a range of home diffusers and candles.
The British lifestyle brand has also partnered Raffles City Singapore to put up a Christmas tree which sits on top of a whimsical carousel adorned with oversized candies, striped candy canes and Jo Malone London gift boxes.
The mall is offering a $20 eCapita Voucher to the first 200 shoppers with a minimum spending of $300 and an additional $150 eCapita Voucher for the first 100 with a minimum spending of $2,000, as part of its Black Friday special from Nov 24 to 27. The top 10 spenders from now till Dec 31 will also receive a $1,000 eCapita Voucher and a six-month Raffles Prestige membership for exclusive perks and privileges.
- Jo Malone London is located at 01-44 Raffles City, 252 North Bridge Road.
Chanel’s new holiday pop-up
If you are in Takashimaya Shopping Centre, you will not be able to miss the 16.8m-high Christmas tree by Chanel standing in the main atrium.
The tallest in South-east Asia, this black, white and gold tree is the centrepiece of Chanel Wonderland, the latest pop-up by the luxury fashion house.
Expect a range of limited-edition coffrets – highlights in 2023 include two fragrance gift boxes ($317 each) that pair the brand’s iconic perfumes with scented essentials. The No. 5 gift set comprises the No. 5 Eau de Parfum and No. 5 The Body Oil, while the Coco Mademoiselle gift set comes with the Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum and Coco Mademoiselle The Body Oil.
Shoppers can also add a personal touch to their gift boxes and bags with a collectible Chanel charm (available at Chanel Wonderland, boutiques and counters with a minimum spend of $200) or pair their gifts with a card (free with any purchase).
- Chanel Wonderland is open at Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road, until Jan 1, from 10am to 9.30pm daily.