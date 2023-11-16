Style News: Ballet flats at Kurun Tokyo’s pop-up, Rawbought gets cosy for the holidays

Fans of the ballet flat trend can add a new label to their collection at a pop-up in Takashimaya Shopping Centre.

Japanese e-commerce brand Kurun Tokyo (kurun.tokyo) debuted in March 2019, gaining popularity for its timeless, lightweight styles – most of which weigh about 100g a shoe.

Each pair is handmade by craftsmen in Asakusa. The shoes come in more than 200 materials and colourways, in three main styles: the classic round-toe Pauline, pointed-toe Mathilde and trendy square-toe Giselle. Many are made with a water-repellent finish.

Following its first overseas pop-up here at Takashimaya in June, Kurun – which has one physical store in Kobe – is back again with Singapore-exclusive styles.