Style News: Ballet flats at Kurun Tokyo’s pop-up, Rawbought gets cosy for the holidays

Ballet flats at Kurun Tokyo’s pop-up
Fans of the ballet flat trend can add a new label to their collection at a pop-up in Takashimaya Shopping Centre.
Japanese e-commerce brand Kurun Tokyo (kurun.tokyo) debuted in March 2019, gaining popularity for its timeless, lightweight styles – most of which weigh about 100g a shoe.
Each pair is handmade by craftsmen in Asakusa. The shoes come in more than 200 materials and colourways, in three main styles: the classic round-toe Pauline, pointed-toe Mathilde and trendy square-toe Giselle. Many are made with a water-repellent finish.
Following its first overseas pop-up here at Takashimaya in June, Kurun – which has one physical store in Kobe – is back again with Singapore-exclusive styles.
Until Sunday, shop the new water-repellent leopard-print flat ($290) made of ultrasoft sheep leather; and the foil crack mirror flat ($270) made of goat leather, which is launching in Singapore before its 2024 release in Japan.
Info: Until Sunday at B1-32A Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road
Rawbought gets cosy for the holidays
If the rainy weather has you reaching for comfy knits to lounge in, home-grown sleepwear brand Rawbought has just the thing.
Its latest collection, Reis Knitwear, is all about combining comfort and style – suited for travel, lounging or even business-casual occasions.
Made in a buttery soft eco-enhanced viscose blend – a first for Rawbought, which counts modal as its signature fabric – the pieces also mark the brand’s ongoing expansion of its offerings outside pyjamas.
Mix and match effortlessly with breezy separates such as the Knitted Twist Front Top ($89) and Knitted Midi Skirt ($89), while the Knitted Cardigan ($109) makes for a chic and easy layering piece.
Or invest in the Knitted Midi Dress ($119), a flattering wardrobe essential that will take you from the office to upcoming holiday parties. Sizes range from XS to 3XL and all styles come in four neutral shades (Black, Oatmilk, Misty Rose and Ecru).
The Brooklyn-founded fragrance house’s latest addition is a clean, cosy lavender scent that subverts all pre-conceived notions of lavender.
Put aside impressions of smiling grandmothers and baby powder you might have. Instead, Lavande 31 (from $136 for 15ml) is a fresh and sophisticated creation that wears well from bright to gloomy weather.
Bergamot and neroli essential oils bring a citrusy zing to the opening, which fades gradually into the soapy lavender and musky notes characteristic of Le Labo scents. Finally, base notes of tonka and amber lend depth and give the perfume a clean-yet-dirty quality.
Info: Available at Le Labo boutiques
Bid blemishes bye
Tackle pesky spots with new acne care innovations.
Fenty Beauty’s TikTok-viral Blemish Defeat’r BHA Spot-Targeting Gel ($36) is a make-up and skincare hybrid.
Dispensed as a gel, the product dries clear in a thin film that creates an invisible shield between blemishes and environmental stressors, over which you can then layer make-up.
It comes in a handy squeeze-tube packaging, with a slanted applicator tip for more precise blemish concealing. Be careful not to over-apply or your make-up could look patchy.
Salicylic acid, willow bark, liquorice and ginger extracts in the formula are said to help combat acne and calm the skin.
For a classic spot treatment, there is Caudalie’s Vinopure Salicylic Spot Solution ($25). Formulated with natural salicylic acid, niacinamide and tea tree essential oil said to reduce breakouts and calm redness, the gel-cream blends easily into skin without irritating blemishes.
Apply directly to the spot two to three times a day and avoid the eye contour.
Info: Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg