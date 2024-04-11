Style News: Hoka pop-up at Foot Locker Orchard, Chez Vous’ new Liquid Hair Treatment

Hoka pop-up at Foot Locker

The California-based sportswear company has taken over Foot Locker Orchard for its latest pop-up.

Till April 25, shoppers can browse some of Hoka’s apparel as well as signature running shoes in the latest styles, like the Kawana 2. Available in designs for both men and women, this go-to trainer is priced at $229 and seamlessly transitions from outdoors to indoors with a speckled recycled midsole and gum rubber outsole.

On April 20 from 6 to 8pm, buyers will also be able to customise a tote bag for free upon purchase of any Hoka shoes from this outlet.

Info: The pop-up is at Foot Locker Orchard, 01-01/01-06 @ Emerald Unit, Gateway, 218 Orchard Road.

