Style News: Hoka pop-up at Foot Locker Orchard, Chez Vous’ new Liquid Hair Treatment

Hoka pop-up at Foot Locker
The California-based sportswear company has taken over Foot Locker Orchard for its latest pop-up.
Till April 25, shoppers can browse some of Hoka’s apparel as well as signature running shoes in the latest styles, like the Kawana 2. Available in designs for both men and women, this go-to trainer is priced at $229 and seamlessly transitions from outdoors to indoors with a speckled recycled midsole and gum rubber outsole.
On April 20 from 6 to 8pm, buyers will also be able to customise a tote bag for free upon purchase of any Hoka shoes from this outlet.
Info: The pop-up is at Foot Locker Orchard, 01-01/01-06 @ Emerald Unit, Gateway, 218 Orchard Road.
Chez Vous’ new ‘liquid hair’ treatment
What do American reality television star Kim Kardashian, Albanian singer-songwriter Dua Lipa and K-pop girl group NewJeans have in common? They all have glorious “liquid hair”.
This mane trend, which went viral on TikTok for its jaw-dropping gloss and silky flow, has landed in Singapore with a splash, thanks to Chez Vous’ newest innovation, the Liquid Hair Treatment.
Unlike conventional bond-repair hair care in the market, which works on the superficial level to temporarily cover up damage, the local hair salon dives deep into follicular science, using oil-based, nano-sized ingredients to penetrate hair and reconstruct bonds at a molecular level. This is said to effectively reverse the damaging effects of chemical treatments, styling and environmental factors, reducing curl and frizz as well as boosting moisture and shine.
Choose between two options: the “Advanced” treatment ($255) makes hair more manageable while the “Supreme” treatment ($395) delivers a knockout punch to curls with its intense reduction power.
Info: The Liquid Hair Treatment is available at Chez Vous salons, including the Chez Vous Hair Salon flagship at 05-05 Ngee Ann City Podium, 391 Orchard Road; and Chez Vous: Private Space at 08-01 Ngee Ann City Tower B, 391B Orchard Road.
mtm labo introduces AI-powered body treatment
Local beauty salon mtm labo has introduced AI Vita for time-strapped individuals.
Designed as an optional enhancement to mtm labo’s existing facial packages, the body treatment combines cutting-edge technology with personalised skincare.
AI Vita’s robotic system incorporates three features – Electro Muscle Stimulation, Nano Red Light Phototherapy and Thermal Conduction using Radio Frequency. During each session, clients receive personalised facial treatments from a therapist, while the machine concurrently addresses specific body concerns, allowing clients to maximise their time and efforts at one go.
Prices for AI Vita treatments start at $240 for a 30-minute session and $312 for a 45-minute session. Package prices are also available, starting at $2,000.
Info: The treatment is available at mtm labo’s outlets at 01-04/05 Winsland House, 3 Killiney Road; and 03-21/22 Wheelock Place, 501 Orchard Road.
CapitaLand’s CapitaVerse 3.0 debuts on Roblox
CapitaLand, the real estate group which owns more than a dozen malls in Singapore, has re-entered the metaverse realm with the third edition of CapitaVerse.
CapitaVerse 3.0 debuted on Roblox, the world’s leading metaverse gaming platform. Offering engaging gaming elements and immersive retail experiences, it is the first and only virtual Singapore retail mall featured within Singapore Tourism Board’s Singapore Wanderland, a game featuring a playful reinterpretation of real-life Singapore attractions.
In the Puma Shophouse, for instance, visitors can discover the Puma Palermo trainers and stand a chance to win a pair when they complete both the Puma Shophouse quest and the CapitaVerse mini-game.
They can also flash the CapitaVerse attendance badge or Puma Shophouse rewards plinth section badge, which will be credited into their Roblox account when they interact with the Puma icon, near the entrance of the shophouse, to enjoy 20 per cent off at the Puma Bugis+ store.
All CapitaVerse players will earn a CapitaVerse Attendance Badge, which unlocks real-world perks at CapitaLand malls with over 30 participating brands as well as exclusive virtual wearables, including Singapore-based lifestyle brand Barehands and fashion label Ginlee Studio.
Info: You need a Roblox account to access the game. Access to CapitaVerse is free for all Roblox players. Go to www.roblox.com/singaporewanderland or download the Roblox app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Search for “Singapore Wanderland”, hit the green play button and head to “Finders’ Isle”.