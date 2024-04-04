First Impressions: 10 beauty launches to check out in April

SINGAPORE – In this new column on the first Friday of the month, The Straits Times reviews recent beauty launches – from skincare and make-up to haircare and fragrance – worth a spot in your shopping cart.
Amanda Chai
Supergoop! Protec(tint) Daily SPF Tint SPF 50, $67
With the weather how it is, I shudder at the thought of foundation – and have been trying to wear as light of a base as possible. But on days when I still want some coverage or to even out my skin tone, this skin tint from Supergoop! has been a saviour.
The new formulation replacing the American sunscreen brand’s previous CC cream goes on lightweight and applies smoothly. It feels almost like a moisturiser, and I can rub it on quickly without streak marks or patchiness, using just my fingers.
A natural compound called ectoin in the formula is said to defend the skin from oxidative stress caused by blue light, radiation and pollution; while hyaluronic acid-infused clay helps balance out moisture and sebum levels.
I have no clue what is going on beneath the surface, but the skin tint restores some bounce and a healthy glow to my sallow, tired complexion without completely covering up my skin. Available in 12 shades, it sets to a non-tacky finish so you have the option of skipping powder.
While it is never enough to depend on just your make-up for sunscreen benefits, I love that this one comes with SPF 50 so I can layer up on UV protection.
Info: Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg
Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Detailer Pencil, $43
American beauty brand Benefit Cosmetics is a leader in eyebrow products, so my expectations were high for its latest innovation. Boasting a tiny 0.8mm tip, this brow pencil is meant to help with microfine detailing for a clean, crisp look and reminds me of the mechanical pencils I used in primary school.
Soft but firm, it creates precise strokes so you can draw individual hairs. I have full eyebrows and this works great for filling in small gaps, but may be too finicky for those with sparse brows.
Regardless, you do not have to fuss with being too perfect. It glides on smoothly and any mistakes can be brushed out easily with the spoolie on the other end for a natural, fluffy look.
Unlike a mechanical pencil, this is a twist-up pencil that does not retract, so do not be too hasty in twisting on your first use. Keep the product flush against its clear protective tubing so it does not break off.
Info: Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg
Fenty Beauty We’re Even Hydrating Longwear Concealer, $45
In keeping with Fenty Beauty’s lightweight products that do not make you feel like your face is melting off, the American brand’s new offering makes for a decent everyday concealer. It comes in 50 shades that promise hydrating, long wear of up to 12 hours and a natural second-skin finish.
It is truly feather-light on the skin, yet adequately covers up dark eye circles and spots or pigmentation. The formula strikes a good balance between being hydrating and not so creamy that it requires skilled hands to blend in.
Its biggest plus point is the slanted applicator that helps to easily reach the corners of the eye and crevices around the nose. After eight hours out in the sun, I return home with minimal creasing in the under-eye area – none of that separated, cakey mess from more heavy-duty concealers.
Info: Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg
Sahur’s Art Ethereal Talc Free Loose Setting Powder, $39.90
In February, Sahur’s Art, a home-grown cosmetics brand by local beauty influencer Sahur Saleim, expanded its range of complexion products to include its first setting powder.
Formulated without talc and fragrance to suit sensitive skin, it comes in a swirl of four colours that mix into a translucent shade for multiple skin tones.
I cannot help but think it looks like the perfect dupe of Givenchy Beauty’s viral Prisme Libre loose powder, which also has four colour-correcting shades. That is a holy grail for me, but at $103, it is a once-in-a-blue-moon splurge. Will this $40 option be a good contender?
I forgo the puff included and use my damp Beautyblender sponge. The finely milled powder melds into skin weightlessly, blurring texture and gently mattifying shine. The pores on my cheeks are ever so slightly filled in a way that still looks natural.
The powder is said to encapsulate and repel water drops on contact, to last in the humidity and ensure make-up does not cake. After 10 hours out, some shine has returned to my T-zone, but nothing a little touching up cannot fix.
Info: Available at sahursart.com and, from April 15 to 28, a pop-up at Guardian, B2-15/20 Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream (100ml), $800
Augustinus Bader re-entered my radar with a new whopper size of its hero creams, The Rich Cream and The Cream. At 100ml, these are double the size of the luxury German skincare brand’s classic blue bottles.
In particular, The Rich Cream is a dehydrated person’s dream. It is formulated with the brand’s proprietary TFC8 technology, a complex comprising natural amino acids, vitamins and peptides said to support the skin’s natural renewal processes.
And rich is right. Thick in consistency, it goes on almost like a waxy balm. A slight tug to its texture means you have to work it more meticulously into the skin, but the cream soon forms a luxurious veil of instant hydration, locking in all the goodness beneath.
It is still early days to tell if the cream has dramatically improved my pigmentation or developing fine lines, but it fares well during a recent trip to Japan – keeping my skin moisturised, nourished and plump in the cool spring temperatures.
I have even taken to using it in Singapore, on nights when my skin is feeling extra parched or in need of tender, loving care. It is also available in smaller sizes at a less eye-watering price (from $141 for 15ml).
Info: Available at the Augustinus Bader counter at Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road, and selected Sephora stores and sephora.sg from April 17
Louisa Lim
Beautyblender All-Stars Power Pink 3-Piece Starter Set, $45
I used to avoid Beautyblender like the plague because it seemed as hygienic as sharing a toothbrush with a stranger on the MRT.
That said, this three-piece starter set from the American brand is the ultimate squad to ensure your make-up game stays strong, and your sponges stay squeaky clean. Inside the nifty little capsule is a blender and a cleansing tablet.
The super-soft blender, made of foam which absorbs minimal amounts of product, is designed to easily blend foundation. Wash it after every use with the vegan and cruelty-free cleanser.
And that eye-catching limited-edition pink hue? It is practically begging for a spot in your carry-on.
Info: Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg
Burberry Beauty Beyond Wear Setting and Refining Powder, $95
If you are seeking a soft-focused, matt look, look no further than the British brand’s newest product, which has more staying power than a Kardashian in the spotlight.
A hybrid of tinted setting powder and translucent refining powder, it comes in four shades and promises 24-hour shine control.
With ultra-thin glass beads and powders, the lightly scented powder is able to blur imperfections and even out skin tone so I can slay all day.
And while other powders might leave your skin feeling as dry as the Sahara, the luxurious formula contains antioxidants, including rosa damascena and raspberry extracts, so the powder never feels dry, even on my parched complexion. It almost feels like I am wearing a Burberry trench coat, but on my skin.
Info: Available at Burberry Beauty Metro Paragon, BHG Bugis, Sephora Ion Orchard and sephora.sg
Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation, $81
This foundation from French beauty brand Lancome has been a “no-make-up make-up” staple for many women for years.
Reformulated in 2023, it now contains skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid and nutrient-rich moringa, making it suitable for dry, sensitive and acne-prone skin. I just discovered it and cannot find a newer product that performs as well.
The smudge-proof formula holds up like a champ even in weather as humid as Singapore’s. It is also lightweight and comfortable, gliding on like a second skin for an all-natural matt finish.
If you want full coverage, reach for the heavy hitters. If not, this foundation is your trusty sidekick for everyday adventures.
Info: Available at all Lancome counters, Lancome e-Boutique, Lazada and Sephora stores
Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Dew, $240
It is no secret among Swifties that American pop star Taylor Swift has long been a devotee of the Flowerbomb fragrance from Dutch fashion house Viktor & Rolf. Introduced in 2005, this scent quickly garnered international acclaim for its no-holds-barred floral notes.
In March, however, the brand reintroduced some of its best-selling fragrances at a pop-up as part of its initiative to connect with more Gen Z customers. This is how I chanced upon and became smitten with the perfume’s newer and less well-known sister – the Flowerbomb Dew.
Centred on a Dewy Rose accord, Flowerbomb Dew embodies a lighter, more delicate scent that resonates with the girlcore aesthetic. Be sure to rock it with ribbons and frills.
Info: Available at Tangs Orchard, Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Isetan Scotts, Isetan Nex, Isetan Tampines and BHG Bugis
L’Artisan Parfumeur Venenum, $340
Gourmand fragrances have been all the rage recently, but the recurrent presence of vanilla-infused scents can be a tad annoying. Although it is not new, Venenum is a very special scent because it smells a lot like one of my favourite drinks, masala chai.
It is now available in Singapore from French niche perfume house L’Artisan Parfumeur, which opened here in late 2023. In February, it hosted a launch session with master perfumer Daphney Bugey, who concocted this scent and several of the brand’s other best-selling fragrances.
Think a medley of mouthwatering Indian spices – cinnamon, cardamom and clove – delicately intertwining with notes of sandalwood. Who needs pheromones when you can smell this yummy?
Info: Available at L’Artisan Parfumeur, B1-33A Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road