First Impressions: 10 beauty launches to check out in April

With the weather how it is, I shudder at the thought of foundation – and have been trying to wear as light of a base as possible. But on days when I still want some coverage or to even out my skin tone, this skin tint from Supergoop! has been a saviour.

The new formulation replacing the American sunscreen brand’s previous CC cream goes on lightweight and applies smoothly. It feels almost like a moisturiser, and I can rub it on quickly without streak marks or patchiness, using just my fingers.

A natural compound called ectoin in the formula is said to defend the skin from oxidative stress caused by blue light, radiation and pollution; while hyaluronic acid-infused clay helps balance out moisture and sebum levels.

I have no clue what is going on beneath the surface, but the skin tint restores some bounce and a healthy glow to my sallow, tired complexion without completely covering up my skin. Available in 12 shades, it sets to a non-tacky finish so you have the option of skipping powder.

While it is never enough to depend on just your make-up for sunscreen benefits, I love that this one comes with SPF 50 so I can layer up on UV protection.

Info: Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg

