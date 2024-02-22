Style News: History of Whoo’s new line for younger skin, beauty pop-ups by Shiseido and Kiehl’s

History Of Whoo debuts entry-level skincare
Luxury South Korean skincare brand The History of Whoo has just launched Royal Regina, an anti-ageing line for those in their 20s.
The Royal Regina collection features a trio of essentials – Royal Regina Energy Drop Treatment ($58), Royal Regina Energetic Repair Serum ($86) and Royal Regina Energetic Recharging Cream ($118). Together, they form a three-step skincare regimen designed to energise, repair and sustain the skin’s vitality, and claim to ward off signs of ageing.
At the heart of this luxurious line is the Royal Iris Absolute, an ingredient meticulously extracted from the roots of the Korean and Italian Iris Ensata flowers. Utilising a gentle low-temperature method, this process ensures the potent antioxidant benefits of the iris are fully preserved, enhancing the formula’s effectiveness.
Both the serum and cream are also enriched with tocopherol, ferulic acid and Royal Amino Repair – a dynamic duo of amino acids crafted from an extensive analysis of more than 500 royal beauty recipes and royal medicinal herbs.
Launched in 2003, The History of Whoo was created to revive beauty secrets once exclusive to Korean empresses. Regina is the Latin word for queen.
Royal Regina is available at The History of Whoo’s boutiques and counters, as well as online at Shopee and LazMall.
Shiseido’s Vital Perfection pop-up
Shiseido is hosting the Journey Of Potential pop-up at 4 Jiak Chuan Road to celebrate its new and improved Vital Perfection Advanced Cream.
Since its debut in 2014, Shiseido’s Vital Perfection, an anti-ageing range tailored to individuals aged 40 and above, has become one of the Japanese cosmetics company’s flagship offerings, with American actress Anne Hathaway as its global ambassador.
The brand, however, recently updated its Vital Perfection Advanced Cream ($155) with SafflowerRED, a patented ingredient derived from the Mogami Safflower. This powerhouse ingredient, prized in Japan for centuries, is said to fortify the epidermis and combat visible signs of ageing.
At the pop-up, visitors will be transported to an interactive digital safflower field to explore the Mogami Safflower’s harvest and its transformation into a skincare ingredient.
They can also undergo a free personalised skin analysis.
At a wax-seal bar by home-grown craft company Hier Goods, visitors can pen a letter to themselves or a loved one and have it sealed with wax for a personal touch.
Shiseido’s Vital Perfection Journey Of Potential pop-up is on until Feb 29, 10am to 9pm daily. Admission is free.
Kiehl’s Brightest Skin pop-up
Learn the secrets behind the coveted glass skin at American skincare retailer Kiehl’s upcoming pop-up, set to open on Feb 28 with an appearance by Thai superstar Bright Vachirawit.
The pop-up will spotlight Kiehl’s signature Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution ($55 for 15ml) and its new Clearly Corrective Daily Re-Texturizing Triple Acid Peel ($88 for 30ml). This latest product, with its highly potent 8.6 per cent triple-acid blend enriched with copper gluconate, is said to reduce discomfort and unveil the secret to glass-like skin.
This mesmerising look has been the talk of the town. For instance, models on the spring/summer 2024 runway of French fashion house Maison Margiela sported surreal, glass-skin complexions, courtesy of legendary make-up artist Pat McGrath.
Visitors to the pop-up can claim a complimentary six-piece sample kit and are welcome to try a personalised deep skin consultation. There will also be a Brightest Skin Experience Set priced at $140 (worth $199) and other exclusive sets available for sale at the pop-up.
It is open daily from Feb 28 to March 3 at VivoCity Central Court 1, 1 HarbourFront Walk.
Derma Lab drops new serum
Meet the latest addition to Derma Lab’s line-up of serums – Hydraceutic Pink Vitamin B12 Serum. Developed by Derma Lab, the sensitive skincare line from Singaporean beauty company Bio-essence, this dermatologist-formulated serum is designed specifically for Asian skin like its predecessors.
Asian skin contains more melanin, the pigment responsible for skin colour, making it more susceptible to post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH), as well as conditions such as rosacea and eczema.
This is where anti-inflammatory vitamin B12 and moisture-retaining ceramides come to the rescue. The serum’s dynamic duo promises to reduce redness, inflammation and dehydration. As a result, the risk of PIH is also reduced.
Derma Lab’s Hydraceutic Pink Vitamin B12 Serum is priced at $49.90 and available at Watsons, FairPrice, myCK and online at www.shopee.sg/dermalab.sg
Hermes’ Chaine d’Ancre exhibition
Back in 1937, French billionaire Robert Dumas, who helmed the Hermes group as chairman from 1978 to 2006, found his muse in the maritime chains adorning boats during a leisurely stroll along the Normandy coast. This inspiration led to the creation of the first Chaine d’Ancre bracelet in 1938.
From Feb 27 to March 3, the brand will be paying homage to the iconic design – distinguished by an oval bisected by a line in the middle – with an exhibition at Hermes Liat Towers in Orchard Road.
Open to the public by appointment only, it showcases 58 pieces designed by the French fashion house’s creative director of jewellery, Pierre Hardy.
These include a silver minaudiere known as the Sac Bijou Chaine d’Ancre, as well as the Chaine d’Ancre necklace in rose gold set with 5,191 diamonds and one cushion-cut orange sapphire worth 14.97 carats. The pieces will be on sale, with prices available upon inquiry.
Those interested in visiting the exhibition can call 6933-3222 to make reservations.