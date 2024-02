SINGAPORE – When Sa Sa announced its comeback to the local beauty scene in March 2023, the news was greeted with a mix of nostalgia and bemusement.

After all, the Hong Kong cosmetics retail chain – known for its affordability – had exited the market in 2019, when it closed all 22 stores here due to financial issues, although it continued to exist online via its website (sasa.com) and e-commerce platforms such as Shopee and Lazada in Singapore.