Style News: S’pore Zoo launches upcycled fashion collection, Estee Lauder’s first luxury concept store

Singapore Zoo launches upcycled fashion collection

The zoo is making safari fashion chic – with an eco-friendly twist.

As part of an ongoing campaign, Mandai Wildlife Group has launched Good Threads – a capsule collection of apparel upcycled from pre-loved clothing, with design details to inspire a more sustainable lifestyle.

The campaign aims to empower the public to protect nature and wildlife by making conscious choices. Its previous initiatives focused on food.

Now comes fashion. Designed by local upcycling craftsman Hakim Samat, the capsule elevates the concept of performance wear by incorporating functional elements suited for the urban jungle.