Style News: S’pore Zoo launches upcycled fashion collection, Estee Lauder’s first luxury concept store

Singapore Zoo launches upcycled fashion collection
The zoo is making safari fashion chic – with an eco-friendly twist.
As part of an ongoing campaign, Mandai Wildlife Group has launched Good Threads – a capsule collection of apparel upcycled from pre-loved clothing, with design details to inspire a more sustainable lifestyle.
The campaign aims to empower the public to protect nature and wildlife by making conscious choices. Its previous initiatives focused on food.
Now comes fashion. Designed by local upcycling craftsman Hakim Samat, the capsule elevates the concept of performance wear by incorporating functional elements suited for the urban jungle.
There is The Takeaway Shirt ($139), with compartments for keeping reusable utensils and containers at hand, and a pocket that converts into a sling for a bottle.
For bottoms, The Tote Shorts ($119) come with a detachable tote bag for unplanned grocery runs, while The Trashy Pants ($159) include a removable pouch for holding litter and dual pocket organiser for separating paper from plastics.
The collection was crafted from 1,158 pieces of pre-loved clothing and materials weighing about 108kg, salvaged from local thrift shops and a textile collection drive.
Hardware on the clothes, such as buttons and carabiner hooks, were sourced from Plastify, a home-grown start-up that recycles plastic waste into reusable goods.
The collection drops in three phases, starting Feb 15. All items will be available for sale on goodthreadsbymandai.sg and proceeds go towards supporting wildlife conservation efforts in Singapore and South-east Asia.
Estee Lauder facials available at first luxury concept store
Estee Lauder has opened its first Luxury Concept Store in South-east Asia at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands. The American beauty brand, more commonly found here at department store counters, has one other standalone boutique in Ion Orchard.
This new store is dedicated to Re-Nutriv, its most premium range of anti-ageing skincare and make-up products. These contain patented Sirtivity-LP technology that works to reactivate the skin’s network of sirtuins, known as longevity proteins that help with DNA repair and metabolism, thereby slowing down skin ageing.
The store houses two opulent treatment rooms – the brand’s first facial cabins here – offering the Re-Nutriv Signature Skin Longevity Facial ($250 for 60 minutes). During the facial, get to try the new Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Transformative Brilliance Soft Creme ($368 for 30ml).
There are also complimentary services. Get a multi-point skin analysis with the Estee Skin Scan diagnostic machine; a 10-minute welcome hand massage; and 20-minute neck and shoulder massages. Call 9641-3792 to make an appointment.
Info: B2-61A The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 8 Bayfront Avenue
Flirty Valentine’s launches from Dior
The fashion house has released a sweet pink treat set to be your new purse staple – and, no, it is not a lipstick.
Meet the Miss Dior Mini Miss – a refillable solid perfume encased in the house’s signature houndstooth jacquard motif, inspired by the world of Dior couture. It comes in two of the brand’s key scents: Miss Dior Eau de Parfum ($128, and $99 for a refill) and Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet ($104, and $80 for a refill).
Roll it gently over your pulse points for a subtle floral scent. Now you can touch up your fragrance easily on the go – and look effortlessly chic while doing so.
Info: Available at Dior Beauty boutiques and counters, and shop.dior.com.sg
Porcelain’s barrier-boosting facial
Festivities wrecked your skin? Home-grown Porcelain Skin, a go-to for those with sensitive skin, has released the Barrier Booster+ Facial ($368 for 90 Minutes) to help replenish compromised skin barriers with medi-technology, nourishing lipids and ceramides.
From the brand’s multiple skincare ranges, products are selected based on your skin type. After a consultation and double cleansing, the treatment proceeds with a gentle facial scrub and nourishing oil.
The real goodness kicks in with an infusion of potent antioxidants that help to reduce redness and irritation, delivered through warm electroporation or micro currents. Then comes a custom-blended mask to nourish the skin, while customised LED light therapy is used to target specific skin conditions.
It finishes with a rejuvenating Shiatsu facial massage that helps to reduce puffiness and improve circulation. Walk away feeling refreshed with revitalised skin.
Info: Available at all Porcelain Spas, including 04-48 The Paragon, 290 Orchard Road
Dr Dennis Gross dabbles in high-tech lip care
After expanding its dermatological approach from the skin to the body, American skincare brand Dr Dennis Gross is now tackling the lips.
Its two new products are designed to plump up lips without lip fillers. First, care for your pout with the DRx SpectraLite LipWare Pro ($238).
Like a mask for the lips, the device has 56 LED red lights said to penetrate the delicate lip skin to stimulate natural collagen production, combating fine lines, wrinkles and creases on and around the lips. The three-minute home treatment is also said to support improved circulation for enhanced natural colour and fuller, more defined lips.
Finish with the TikTok-viral DermInfusions Plump + Repair Lip Treatment ($72), which contains squalane, hyaluronic acid and a volumising complex of peptides to help plump and restore dry, chapped lips. Do not be fooled by the syringe-like packaging – it dispenses like a lip gloss.
Info: Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg