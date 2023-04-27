Style News: Coach opens biggest concept store in Singapore, conscious shopping with Zerrin

Visit the Coach Play Singapore Shophouse

Fans of Coach will want to check out the newest kid in Keong Saik Road.

The Coach Play Singapore Shophouse is the American fashion brand’s largest global concept store, with six themed rooms to showcase the evolution of the brand’s craftsmanship since its inception in 1941.

It offers the brand’s latest collections of bags, ready-to-wear, leather goods and accessories, as well as archival gems and vintage pieces.

Shoppers can customise their purchases at Coach Create or enjoy a digital art experience that narrates the brand’s legacy of craftsmanship in Coach World. There will also be workshops.

Coach Play is also home to the world’s first Coach-themed cafe, a collaboration with coffee roaster Brawn & Brains, where customers can enjoy cups of joe and New York City-inspired bites.

Info: The Coach Play Singapore Shophouse is located at 5 Keong Saik Road and is open daily from 10am to 10pm. The cafe features a day menu from 9am to 3pm and a dessert bar from 6 to 9pm. It is closed on Wednesdays.

Zerrin’s sustainable and stylish pop-up