Style News: Coach opens biggest concept store in Singapore, conscious shopping with Zerrin

Visit the Coach Play Singapore Shophouse
Fans of Coach will want to check out the newest kid in Keong Saik Road.
The Coach Play Singapore Shophouse is the American fashion brand’s largest global concept store, with six themed rooms to showcase the evolution of the brand’s craftsmanship since its inception in 1941.
It offers the brand’s latest collections of bags, ready-to-wear, leather goods and accessories, as well as archival gems and vintage pieces.
Shoppers can customise their purchases at Coach Create or enjoy a digital art experience that narrates the brand’s legacy of craftsmanship in Coach World. There will also be workshops.
Coach Play is also home to the world’s first Coach-themed cafe, a collaboration with coffee roaster Brawn & Brains, where customers can enjoy cups of joe and New York City-inspired bites.
Info: The Coach Play Singapore Shophouse is located at 5 Keong Saik Road and is open daily from 10am to 10pm. The cafe features a day menu from 9am to 3pm and a dessert bar from 6 to 9pm. It is closed on Wednesdays.
Zerrin’s sustainable and stylish pop-up
Fashionistas can shop ethically and in style at the Rethink, Refresh, Reset pop-up, which is on till May 14.
Organised by sustainable e-commerce platform Zerrin, it features 27 independent Asian brands in areas spanning accessories and clothing to skincare.
Designers making their Singapore debut include two certified B-Corps, which are for-profit companies making a meaningful social and environmental impact.
SukkhaCitta, an acclaimed fashion label from Indonesia, prioritises regenerative farming and ethical craftsmanship, while Malaysian label Earth Heir creates handcrafted jewellery and accessories.
Also, look out for size-inclusive designs from Hong Kong-based label Beam Bold.
The pop-up will host the 2023 Fashion Revolution event on Saturday from 4 to 9pm. The public is welcome to join what is said to be the world’s largest movement to push for a more ethical and sustainable fashion industry.
Info: The pop-up is located at 01-14 Anchorpoint Shopping Centre, 370 Alexandra Road.
Drunk Elephant’s C-Firma Fresh Day Serum
Dermatologists and beauty editors have sworn by Skinceutical’s C E Ferulic for years, but a new product by Drunk Elephant could change this. Behold the C-Firma Fresh Day Serum, the American beauty brand’s new take on the cult classic.
The serum has a similar ingredient composition – 15 per cent of L-ascorbic acid, 0.5 per cent ferulic acid and 1 per cent vitamin E – but its mix-when-you-use opaque packaging means it will have a longer shelf life. At $118, it is also a lot more wallet-friendly than Skinceutical’s $280 version.
As an advocate of the “skincare smoothie” concept, Drunk Elephant encourages users to blend this new serum with its other products. Use it alone or with the brand’s B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum and Protini Polypeptide Cream for a boost in firmness and radiance. To fight wrinkles caused by sun damage, mix the serum with A-Passioni Retinol Cream and B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum.
All of Drunk Elephant’s products are supposed to be biocompatible and bioavailable, meaning they are non-toxic and can be safely absorbed by the body.
Info: Buy Drunk Elephant’s products at sephora.sg and in Sephora stores.
Clarins goes luxe with its Precious line
French skincare brand Clarins has launched its first luxury line, Clarins Precious. Comprising three products – La Creme ($495), La Creme Yeux ($210) and La Lotion ($175) – the line contains extract of moonlight flower, a plant that blooms one night a year and only for a few hours.
Carefully extracted at the height of its beauty, the flower undergoes an ultra-cold natural cryo-extraction process as soon as it is picked. Clarins claims the extract can increase collagen production and reverse signs of ageing.
La Lotion works as a toner to hydrate and prepare skin for La Creme, an anti-ageing moisturiser. Meanwhile, La Creme Yeux brightens and tightens the eye area.
Info: The Precious range is available at Clarins boutiques in Ion Orchard and Great World City, and the Clarins Skin Spa in Ion Orchard. It is also available at Takashimaya and Metro Paragon.