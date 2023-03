SINGAPORE – In December 2022, Chanel brought glamour to the colonnaded walkways of Dakar’s former Palais de Justice with its highly anticipated Metiers d’Art collection.

It was the first show of its kind held in Africa and the clothes were extravagant, melding the French luxury maison’s signature aesthetic with vibrant designs and vivid shades that pay homage to Senegal’s sartorial sensibilities.