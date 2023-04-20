Style News: Last-minute Raya outfits, Massimo Dutti’s new Ion boutique

Last-minute Raya outfits from & Other Stories
For those scrambling to pick up a show-stopping look for Hari Raya visits, Swedish label & Other Stories has a festive capsule collection full of cheery colour.
The 11 ready-to-wear pieces comprise mostly flowy dresses and some matching sets, in comfortable silhouettes to take you from day to night. Choose from a soothing palette evoking bright skies and earth tones or make a statement with bright pops of fuchsia, emerald green and painted florals.
Accessories include strappy sandals in neutral and bold shades. Prices range from $169 to $449.
Info: Available at 03-24A/24-26, Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, and on zalora.sg
Massimo Dutti opens new boutique in Ion
Sister brand to Zara and under the Inditex family of fashion brands, this Spanish high-street label has been receiving a lot of love online from shoppers lately.
Now, fans can check out its sophisticated, understated pieces in a spacious new boutique.
Showcasing the brand’s elevated interior design, the 406 sq m store houses both menswear and womenswear. Massimo Dutti was founded as a men’s fashion brand in 1985, and launched its womenswear collection in 1995.
Earth-toned furniture and organic shapes ground the all-white space, allowing the new Spring collections to pop against the neutrals. Artful use of lighting brings attention to the accessories sections, housed in quiet nooks away from the apparel.
Technology is also used here to enhance the shopping experience.
Via the brand’s app, customers can scan to find products in-store and add them to their online shopping carts, before choosing their preferred delivery location. Conversely, they can reserve items via the app and collect them from their chosen store within 24 hours.
All shop assistants are equipped with mobile devices, so if the garment is not available in-store, the customer can order it online immediately.
Info: Massimo Dutti Ion Orchard Store is at B1-03/03A/04 & B1-40/41/42 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn
New Vitamin C skincare launches
Looking to add Vitamin C to your skincare routine? Home-grown Sigi Skin has launched the Daylight Oasis Vitamin C Brightening Serum ($109) to help with age-old issues such as brightening the complexion and reducing the appearance of fine lines.
The serum is packed with a cocktail of good ingredients, including 15 per cent L-ascorbic acid (to fade pigmentation), resveratrol (an antioxidant from grapes) and exosomes (commonly used in medical-grade skincare as a carrier and to heal wounds faster).
Vitamin C is notorious for oxidising and losing its efficacy fast, so this serum comes packed in an ultraviolet protective pump packaging to remain fresh for longer.
If you like your vitamins spread out across your products, Bali-based skincare brand Fields of Yarrow has a full skincare ritual of seven products blended with Vitamin C and Vitamin C-enriched botanicals.
The new Super C range comprises a clarifying cleanser, cleansing oil, glow water, serum, moisturiser, eye cream and night-time facial oil. These are said to work together to regulate melanin, refine pores, reset the skin texture and help nourish the skin for a daily glow.
Each product is made in Bali from flowers rich in Vitamin C, including marigold, hibiscus and moringa sourced from the brand’s own flower garden on the Indonesian island. Prices range from $40 to $70.
Info: Sigi Skin is available at sigiskin.com; Fields of Yarrow is available at fieldsofyarrow.com