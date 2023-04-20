Style News: Last-minute Raya outfits, Massimo Dutti’s new Ion boutique

Last-minute Raya outfits from & Other Stories

For those scrambling to pick up a show-stopping look for Hari Raya visits, Swedish label & Other Stories has a festive capsule collection full of cheery colour.

The 11 ready-to-wear pieces comprise mostly flowy dresses and some matching sets, in comfortable silhouettes to take you from day to night. Choose from a soothing palette evoking bright skies and earth tones or make a statement with bright pops of fuchsia, emerald green and painted florals.

Accessories include strappy sandals in neutral and bold shades. Prices range from $169 to $449.

Info: Available at 03-24A/24-26, Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, and on zalora.sg

