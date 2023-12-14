Style News: Birkenstock opens in traditional shophouse, Chantecaille launches viral collection here

House of Birkenstock features exclusive collections

German footwear company Birkenstock has unveiled the House of Birkenstock in a traditional shophouse in Duxton.

A unique retail concept spanning several floors, the store draws inspiration from old Peranakan homes and features elements such as vintage tiles and water features.

Visitors can find a premium assortment of footwear collections not available anywhere else in South-east Asia, including highly coveted Birkenstock collaborations and exclusive 1774 collections.

Named after the year that Birkenstock was founded, 1774 is Birkenstock’s special projects and collaborations division. Past projects included collaborations with Valentino, Dior, Manolo Blahnik, Jil Sander, Fear of God and Rick Owens. These collaborations have given rise to pieces that redefine the boundaries of luxury and style, showcasing the brand’s commitment to innovation and design excellence.