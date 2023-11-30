Style News: Jazz club pop-up by Ralph Lauren Fragrances, holiday-ready styles from Akinn

Ralph Lauren Fragrances presents jazzy pop-up

Be transported to a New York jazz club at this latest immersive installation.

Until Dec 10, Ralph Lauren Fragrances has taken over the Event Plaza at Marina Bay Sands to stage a multisensory pop-up spotlighting its new scent, Ralph’s Club Elixir ($248 for 75ml).

In a moody, all-black setting, Ralph’s Club: From Singapore To New York takes visitors on a journey through five interconnecting rooms that tell the story of the fragrance.

To begin, The Elevator Room transports you to the rooftop of a sleek nightclub in the heart of downtown Manhattan, complete with a panoramic backdrop of the city skyline.

At The Olfactive Bar, you can discover signature notes of the scent – lavandin, clary sage and patchouli – via interactive consoles in the shape of Ralph’s Club bottles.