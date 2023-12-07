Style News: Giorgio Armani launches Made to Measure service in Singapore, Guerlain’s new spa, Drunk Elephant holiday sets

Giorgio Armani launches bespoke suit service in Singapore
You no longer have to travel to Italy for a bespoke Armani suit.
Italian luxury fashion house Giorgio Armani has just launched its Made to Measure service at the brand’s new boutique, which opened in November at Takashimaya Shopping Centre.
For now, the service is available only for menswear clients.
Clients will be able to feel the fabrics and personalise every aspect of the suit, from the overall silhouette to intricate details such as the lining, buttons, lapel type, pocket positions, fastenings and trouser pleats.
The result – a one-of-a-kind suit shipped from Milan after four to six weeks – comes with a personalised label featuring the client’s name.
There is also a Made to Order service for both men and women, which allows customers to personalise details on a range of classic ready-to-wear Armani pieces.
As part of the launch, the brand will be flying in one of its in-house tailors from Milan from Dec 8 to 10.
Info: A full Made to Measure suit is priced from $6,000 and the service is available at 02-10 Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road.
Guerlain spa opens at Ion Orchard
Guerlain’s newly opened Ultimate Boutique at Ion Orchard is markedly different from its outlet at Raffles City, where customers can redeem facials only via a loyalty programme.
At the Ultimate Boutique, customers can choose from a menu of 60- and 90-minute facials, such as the Imperial Global Age Reverse Treatment, Royal Honey Repair & Renew Treatment or Imperial Face Sculpting Treatment.
Priced from $260 an hour, the facials combine the French beauty brand’s well-loved products with a massage technique that has been refined over the past 80 years.
There are two spacious spa suites filled with ultra-luxe touches and decorated with its signature bee motif.
Info: Guerlain’s Ultimate Boutique is located at B2-32 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn.
Drunk Elephant drops holiday sets
Drunk Elephant, the TikTok-famous American skincare brand, is back with value-for-money skincare sets this holiday season.
The brand – known for products that are high-performing and bio-compatible (so you can blend any of its products to create a skincare “smoothie”) – has released seven safari-themed gift sets.
The highlight is The Trunk ($705), a limited-edition backpack by bag company Baboon to the Moon that is filled with 10 full-sized skincare essentials amounting to $935.
Other sets include the Wild Night Evening Kit and Day Dazzle’s Morning Kit ($150 each), which come with full-sized products as well as minis.
All products are free of essential oils, silicones and fragrances.
Info: Drunk Elephant’s Holiday 2023 sets are available exclusively at sephora.sg and Sephora stores.