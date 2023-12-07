Style News: Giorgio Armani launches Made to Measure service in Singapore, Guerlain’s new spa, Drunk Elephant holiday sets

Giorgio Armani launches bespoke suit service in Singapore

You no longer have to travel to Italy for a bespoke Armani suit.

Italian luxury fashion house Giorgio Armani has just launched its Made to Measure service at the brand’s new boutique, which opened in November at Takashimaya Shopping Centre.

For now, the service is available only for menswear clients.

Clients will be able to feel the fabrics and personalise every aspect of the suit, from the overall silhouette to intricate details such as the lining, buttons, lapel type, pocket positions, fastenings and trouser pleats.

The result – a one-of-a-kind suit shipped from Milan after four to six weeks – comes with a personalised label featuring the client’s name.

There is also a Made to Order service for both men and women, which allows customers to personalise details on a range of classic ready-to-wear Armani pieces.