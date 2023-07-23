Selena Gomez sells $93 million worth of blush a year as her beauty brand booms

NEW YORK – Selena Gomez keeps beating the odds.

The 30-year-old American singer-actress has avoided the potential pitfalls of child stardom to become an even bigger celebrity as an adult, with a career that has spanned nine Top 10 pop hits, more than two dozen platinum or gold singles and starring in the hit comedy series Only Murders In The Building (2021 to present).

And her make-up line is earning the big bucks as well.

Rare Beauty has surged in popularity since its debut less than three years ago, despite a fallout at many celebrity-backed cosmetic lines.

The company has succeeded in the US$250 billion (S$332 billion) global beauty industry by creating simple, moderately priced make-up and leveraging Gomez’s immense popularity on platforms such as TikTok.

“People are looking for performance and value in their products, which Rare does really well,” says Ms Sable Yong, a beauty writer based in New York.

“Yes, it’s cute. Yes, Selena Gomez is the founder. But even if she wasn’t in the picture, they’re well-formulated products that perform really well at a fairly attainable price point.”