Style News: Boozy Braun Buffel pop-up, new make-up from Rare Beauty

Braun Buffel pop-up serves drinks and bags
The German leather goods brand has set up a bar-inspired pop-up for the weekend to celebrate and showcase its Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
The new collection takes inspiration from the pared-down aesthetic and structural lines of modernist architecture – translating it into wearable works of art in bold, primary colours.
From March 2 to 5, shoppers can browse the new Lindeza Ladies collection, snap pictures and sip cocktails at the Bar Lindeza pop-up, located outside the brand’s store in Suntec City.
There are two bag styles – the Lindeza Small Shoulder Bag ($429) and Lindeza Small Top Handle Bag ($549) – available to purchase in-store.
Receive a complimentary digital and hardcopy photo strip at the photo booth, as well as an exclusive drink inspired by the collection, when you register for a Braun Buffel membership.
Braun Buffel Elite Members receive an additional 15 per cent off all Spring/Summer 2023 items and a Bar Lindeza coaster set with any purchase.
Stand a chance to win a $500 dining voucher at cocktail bar Jigger & Pony when you share about the pop-up on Instagram and tag and follow @braunbuffel with the hashtag #BarLindeza in your post.
Info: The pop-up runs from March 2 to 5, noon to 8.30pm, at Braun Buffel, 01-344/345 Suntec City Mall, 3 Temasek Boulevard
New make-up from Rare Beauty
The beauty brand of American actress and pop star Selena Gomez has been in the spotlight more than ever of late, following social media drama surrounding her and former love rival, American model Hailey Bieber.
Gomez’s new product names cheekily, though unintentionally, reflect her stance on countering controversy with positivity.
The Positive Light Under Eye Brightener ($41) brightens and reduces the look of dark eye circles, and comes with a cool-tip metal applicator that helps soothe and de-puff the area. In six flexible shades to cover a range of skin tones, it can be worn alone or under concealer.
Put a glow to your cheeks with the Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter ($42), a powder highlighter that goes on like silk and gives skin an instant glass-like sheen, akin to what a liquid highlighter would achieve.
Available in four shades, the product can be applied with the accompanying Positive Light Precision Highlighter Brush ($32).
And if you enjoy the brand’s whipped, weightless Lip Souffle Matte Lip Cream ($33), there are three new shades to try – Confident (a rose mauve), Elevate (light warm beige) and Kindness (nude pink).
Info: Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg
Nars launches new Orgasm collection
With colour cosmetics back in full force, it is time to start paying attention to your cheeks again.
Nars Cosmetics’ new Orgasm Collection builds on the success of the original, raunchily named cult favourite Orgasm blush, a peachy pink shade with golden shimmer.
It takes it to the next level with the Four Play Blush Quad ($65), which comes with two additional deep-pink tones and a shimmering highlighter to sculpt your face.
Prefer cream formulas? Choose The Multiple ($60) cream-to-powder blush sticks, available in Orgasm and a new bronze rose shade Orgasm Rush for deeper skin tones.
There is also an Orgasm-inspired Rising Eyeshadow Palette ($75), with nine sultry shades in matt, satin and glitter finishes. All the products in this limited-edition collection come in sweet pink packaging.
Info: Available at all Nars counters, Lazada and Zalora
Get sun-kissed lips with Hermes’ new lipsticks
Add a splash of sun to these gloomy, rainy days with Hermes Beauty’s latest trio of limited-edition lipsticks ($132) inspired by beach holidays and the return of sunny days.
Dressed in summery stripes – a signature motif closely associated with the fashion house’s history – and a palette of bright colours, the new lippies call to mind days frolicking by the sea.
Stripes first arrived at Hermes in 1903, appearing on the Rocabar blanket inspired by the blankets used on racehorses in the 19th century. Then in the 1920s, the Hermes stripes took to the seaside – covering the brand’s beach bags, parasols and towels with deckchair stripes.
In three sun-kissed shades, the lipsticks themselves boast a balmy formula with a light wash of colour and sparkling finish.
The shade 22 Brun Yachting is a luminous brown with coppery glints; 06 Corail Parasol is an orangey-pink with mother-of-pearl lustre; while 10 Beige Croisette wraps the lips in a natural, pink-toned beige.
Info: Available at Hermes boutiques and counters