Style News: Boozy Braun Buffel pop-up, new make-up from Rare Beauty

Braun Buffel pop-up serves drinks and bags

The German leather goods brand has set up a bar-inspired pop-up for the weekend to celebrate and showcase its Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

The new collection takes inspiration from the pared-down aesthetic and structural lines of modernist architecture – translating it into wearable works of art in bold, primary colours.

From March 2 to 5, shoppers can browse the new Lindeza Ladies collection, snap pictures and sip cocktails at the Bar Lindeza pop-up, located outside the brand’s store in Suntec City.

There are two bag styles – the Lindeza Small Shoulder Bag ($429) and Lindeza Small Top Handle Bag ($549) – available to purchase in-store.