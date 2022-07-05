Not afraid to ask stupid questions: Selena Gomez on taking on producer role

Selena Gomez at the premiere of Only Murders in the Building season 2 in Los Angeles, California, on June 27, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
26 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LOS ANGELES - Pop star and actress Selena Gomez has crammed a lot into her 29 years - but the former teenage idol and Disney Channel star is just getting warmed up.

In addition to recording three chart-topping albums and voicing a vampire in the Hotel Transylvania animated films (2012 to now), she has been quietly collecting executive-producer credits on hit television shows - first with the teenage drama 13 Reasons Why (2017 to 2020) and now the mystery comedy Only Murders In The Building (2021 to present).

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top