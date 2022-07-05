Not afraid to ask stupid questions: Selena Gomez on taking on producer role

LOS ANGELES - Pop star and actress Selena Gomez has crammed a lot into her 29 years - but the former teenage idol and Disney Channel star is just getting warmed up.

In addition to recording three chart-topping albums and voicing a vampire in the Hotel Transylvania animated films (2012 to now), she has been quietly collecting executive-producer credits on hit television shows - first with the teenage drama 13 Reasons Why (2017 to 2020) and now the mystery comedy Only Murders In The Building (2021 to present).