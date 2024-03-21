Fashion brands like Louis Vuitton and Coach spice up dining scene in Singapore and abroad

SINGAPORE – Since Feb 7, a long line has formed each day outside the Louis Vuitton Island Maison at Marina Bay Sands. It is not for the French luxury brand’s famed Speedy or Alma bags, but for air-flown chocolates from Paris.
The Straits Times understands that this unexpected confectionery hot spot, Le Chocolat Maxime Frederic at Louis Vuitton, is doing such brisk business that the sweet treats vanish from the shelves by early afternoon. Prices range from $35 for a bar of chocolate to $460 for a Vivienne on Malle, a sculpture inspired by Louis Vuitton’s Vivienne Music Box.
More fashion brands are venturing into the culinary world, blending style with gastronomy to create unique experiences for their customers.
Dr Samer Elhajjar, a senior lecturer at NUS Business School’s department of marketing, says such increasing confluence is not a random trend, but a strategic move to engage today’s consumers.
He says in an e-mail interview: “Fashion houses, always on the lookout for fresh angles, are expanding their horizons beyond clothes. They’re tapping the craving for experiences that go beyond just selling stuff. By venturing into the culinary world, brands not only diversify revenue streams, but also create new avenues for consumer interaction and brand loyalty.”
This shift is partly catalysed by the preferences of Gen Z, who often find gastronomic experiences more accessible than, for instance, a $4,000 handbag from the same brand.
A 2023 survey conducted in the United States by online fashion industry publication Vogue Business revealed that more than half of 166 respondents aged 16 to 24 had bought what they perceived as luxury food or beverages within the past year.
With social media platforms serving as the epicentre of Gen Z engagement, fashion brands are capitalising on the power of visual storytelling to extend their reach beyond the runway.
Dr Samer underscores that these brands, by integrating cafes and restaurants within retail spaces, are creating shareable moments tailor-made for social media. “By teaming up with chefs, dreaming up inventive concepts and curating unforgettable dining experiences, they’re crafting stories that resonate with their audience. Let’s face it, who doesn’t want to snap pictures of their fabulous meal and share it with the world?”
He believes this trend is set to continue, as younger consumers continue to prioritise experiences over possessions.
“We can expect even more innovative collaborations between renowned chefs and fashion houses, resulting in dining experiences that are not just delicious, but also visually stunning and conceptually rich.”
Here are some fashionable eateries in Singapore and around the region for your eyes to feast on.
Le Chocolat Maxime Frederic at Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton has just added a touch of sweet luxury to its Marina Bay Sands boutique with the opening of Le Chocolat Maxime Frederic, its first outpost outside France.
At the Singapore chocolaterie, expect nibbles that draw inspiration from Louis Vuitton’s iconic motifs. From the Monogram Flower to the Petula, a chocolate lion hiding coated hazelnuts, each piece is a testament to Parisian savoir faire and boasts premium ingredients sourced from Normandy and small-scale cocoa farmers from Vietnam to Peru.
Award-winning pastry chef and Normandy native Maxime Frederic is behind these creations. His partnership with Louis Vuitton began in 2022 with the unveiling of the Louis Vuitton cafe and chocolate shop in the heart of Paris.
Info: Le Chocolat Maxime Frederic is at Louis Vuitton Island Maison, Basement 1, Shop 36, 2 Bayfront Avenue.
The Coach Restaurant, Coach Coffee Shop and Coach Cafe
American fashion house Coach paid tribute to its New York City roots in early March with the opening of its restaurant and coffee shop at Grand Indonesia mall in Jakarta.
Drawing inspiration from the city that never sleeps, The Coach Restaurant reimagines a classic New York steakhouse with offerings such as strip steak, lamb chops, shrimp cocktail, wedge salad and a classic martini. Prices start at 40,000 rupiah (S$3.50) for bread rolls.
Adjacent to the restaurant, the Coach Coffee Shop adds a contemporary spin to the nostalgic corner store atmosphere, offering a selection of American diner bites such as pies (from 50,000 rupiah) and soft-serve ice cream (from 55,000 rupiah) amid its sleek, urban-inspired design.
In Singapore, there is a Coach Cafe within the Coach Play Singapore Shophouse in Keong Saik Road. Launched in April 2023, the cafe is a collaborative venture with Singapore-based coffee specialists Brawn & Brains Coffee Roasters. There are no pizzas on the menu here, but diners can still look forward to a selection of all-day breakfasts and artisanal coffees. Prices start at $4 for an espresso.
Info: Coach Cafe is at Coach Play Singapore Shophouse at 5 Keong Saik Road. Go to str.sg/Fk2h
Ralph’s Coffee
Last July, Ralph Lauren launched its inaugural Ralph’s Coffee spot here at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands. Fast-forward barely a year, and the American fashion giant is doubling down with a second outlet.
Nestled inside the Polo Ralph Lauren flagship store at Shaw Centre, the second Ralph’s Coffee is an elevated cafe experience with rustic ceiling trusses, rich oak wide plank flooring and bistro seating. It also boasts more seating spaces than its predecessor – 20 compared with eight.
Apart from the brand’s signature Ralph’s Roast (from $6), made from organically grown beans from Central and South America, patrons can look forward to a selection of gourmet sandwiches (from $9) as well as cookies and cakes (from $7).
There are more than 30 Ralph’s Coffee outlets globally, in cities such as New York, Paris and London.
Info: Ralph’s Coffee Shaw Centre is at 01-01 Shaw Centre, 1 Scotts Road. Go to str.sg/6gHQ
Marimekko Cafe
At Marimekko’s first Singapore store at Ion Orchard, you are in for a treat beyond shopping. Imagine strolling in and being greeted not just by racks of colourful designs from the Finnish textiles, clothing and home furnishings company but also its in-store cafe.
The menu is undergoing a revamp, with cakes and pastries set to be back in April. In the meantime, shoppers can still treat themselves to a delightful cup of coffee or tea (from $6) at this whimsical spot, where long bench seating is adorned with Marimekko’s signature Unikko print fabric and complemented by quirky birchwood chairs.
The brand also has two cafes in Bangkok – at Central Embassy shopping centre in Pathum Wan and Emporium in Sukhumvit. They specialise in Thai-Finnish food such as Thai-flavoured pork meatball skewers and Sriracha Mentaiko Shrimp Gratin. Drinks are priced from 80 baht (S$3) while food prices range from 190 baht to 450 baht.
Info: Marimekko Cafe is at B1-12A Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn. Go to str.sg/94Tj
Cafe Kitsune
Opened by French fashion label Maison Kitsune, Cafe Kitsune has specialised in quality coffee since its inception in 2013.
The French-Japanese cafe, which opened in Singapore in December 2022, recently updated its menu with seasonal dishes.
Indulge in a variety of green tea flavours this season with the unveiling of the Matcha Strawberry Shortcake, Matcha Coco Madeleine, Matcha Einspanner (a hot espresso topped with cool whipped cream) and Matcha Barista Fox Cookie in a bistro setting. Prices start at $5 for shortbread.
Apart from a growing network of 27 cafes across the world, Cafe Kitsune also has a bar in New York and Tokyo, as well as its own roastery in Okayama, Japan.
Info: Cafe Kitsune Singapore is at 01-11 Capitol Singapore, 13 Stamford Road. Go to str.sg/NpFU