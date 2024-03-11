Oscar 2024’s over-the-top red carpet ensembles overshadow elegance

SINGAPORE – The era of playing it safe is officially over.
At least that seems to be the message parlayed at the 96th Academy Awards held in Los Angeles on March 11 (Singapore time), as celebrities ditched previous years’ muted palettes and glamorous but predictable silhouettes for a riot of colours, daring cuts and flamboyant styles.
While the experimental spirit was commendable, it resulted in a plethora of ensembles that missed the mark.
From tacky tutu dresses to avant-garde attempts gone awry, the most important red carpet of 2024’s entertainment calendar was littered with looks that sparked debate and confusion.
There were plenty of sartorial nods to Barbie in homage to one of the night’s most-talked-about best picture nominees. Regrettably, some of these fashion choices ended up lost in stylistic translation and veered perilously close to parody instead.
In a twist that sent the Internet into a frenzy, Barbie’s lead actress Margot Robbie decided to skip the pink party memo, opting for a sombre, strapless black Versace gown that was mediocre rather than mesmerising.
Ultimately, Oscar night highlighted the artistry and precision required to blend creativity with class – a balance that only a few managed to achieve on this unpredictable night of glamour.
Best
Carey Mulligan
The English actress went full old Hollywood glamour in a recreation of a 1951 archival piece from French fashion house Balenciaga. With its dramatic mermaid hem, it proved that some classics just get better with age. While her peers might be angling for praise, she has already netted the best-dressed title, hook, line and sinker.
Hailee Steinfeld
The American actress must have taken a few notes from the 2013 Disney animated film Frozen, with her couture gown by Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab. Move over, Elsa, there is a new ice queen in town, and she is not freezing the room but melting hearts.
Zendaya
The Oscars statuette itself probably did a double take when it saw Zendaya. This shimmery couture gown from Armani Prive is a fun riff on more traditional designs, skilfully fusing sophistication, sass and a sprinkle of the Dune (2021 and 2024) star’s signature style.
Worst
Billie Eilish
Did the American singer-songwriter mistake the Academy Awards for the “Academia” Awards? Her tweed get-up from Chanel left viewers wondering if she took a detour through a private school’s lost-and-found section. Someone please send her to fashion detention.
Dwayne Johnson
The Hollywood superstar, known for wrestling down opponents, seemed to have tussled with a roll of aluminium foil this time and emerged victorious. If there was ever a power outage at the Oscars, fear not – just angle Johnson towards the sun, and let his gleaming Dolce & Gabbana suit do the rest.
Erika Alexander
With tufts of what appears to be spray-painted wool billowing from the waist, the American actress’ gown – which took American designer Christian Siriano four days to make – looked more like a Technicolor dream of a sheep who just discovered graffiti art.
The ensemble boldly bleats “Baaa-bie, but make it fashion”, and one cannot help but wonder if somewhere out there, there is a very naked flock wondering where their winter coats have gone.
Melissa McCarthy
The American comedienne-actress just breezed onto the red carpet looking like a lost and confused superhero, thanks to another Christian Siriano number. The clash of colours suggests her superpower might be inducing colour blindness, while those billowy sleeves look poised to help her take flight – whether to save the world or just to escape the fashion police, one cannot be sure.
Molly Sims
Rocking a neckline plunging deeper than the stock market on a bad day, the American model-actress might have been going for the divine goddess look with a Georges Chakra, but ended up in the realm of mythological mishap. Risque can be en vogue, but this might have been a few stitches shy of a wardrobe malfunction.