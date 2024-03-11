Oscar 2024’s over-the-top red carpet ensembles overshadow elegance

SINGAPORE – The era of playing it safe is officially over.

At least that seems to be the message parlayed at the 96th Academy Awards held in Los Angeles on March 11 (Singapore time), as celebrities ditched previous years’ muted palettes and glamorous but predictable silhouettes for a riot of colours, daring cuts and flamboyant styles.

While the experimental spirit was commendable, it resulted in a plethora of ensembles that missed the mark.

From tacky tutu dresses to avant-garde attempts gone awry, the most important red carpet of 2024’s entertainment calendar was littered with looks that sparked debate and confusion.

There were plenty of sartorial nods to Barbie in homage to one of the night’s most-talked-about best picture nominees. Regrettably, some of these fashion choices ended up lost in stylistic translation and veered perilously close to parody instead.

In a twist that sent the Internet into a frenzy, Barbie’s lead actress Margot Robbie decided to skip the pink party memo, opting for a sombre, strapless black Versace gown that was mediocre rather than mesmerising.

Ultimately, Oscar night highlighted the artistry and precision required to blend creativity with class – a balance that only a few managed to achieve on this unpredictable night of glamour.

Best

Carey Mulligan

