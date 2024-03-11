Oscars 2024: A night of family affairs, Japanese wins and Kenergy

SINGAPORE – The biopic Oppenheimer was the big winner on Oscar night on March 10 (March 11 morning, Singapore time), but it was not as clean a sweep as many had predicted.

Meanwhile, the musical comedy Barbie, which with Oppenheimer created the Barbenheimer trend of 2023 and which entered this year’s race with eight nominations, walked away with only one win, for Best Original Song.

Despite the snubs, Barbie shone by giving the event its two most memorable musical performances.

Optimists were hoping for Oppenheimer to snag 11 wins from its 13 nominations, allowing it to stand with 11-win elites such as Titanic (1997) and The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King (2003).

More realistic estimates predicted eight wins, but director Jonathan Glazer’s historical drama about the Holocaust, The Zone Of Interest, snatched the Best Sound award that was expected to go to the study of the life of physicist Robert J. Oppenheimer.