Hollywood stars arrive at the Oscars, hundreds march for Palestinians

LOS ANGELES – Actors including Jamie Lee Curtis, Rita Moreno and Simu Liu gathered on March 10 to celebrate the best performances in film at the 96th Academy Awards, a ceremony expected to turn into a toast to blockbuster atomic bomb drama Oppenheimer (2023).

American talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is set to return for the fourth time to emcee the film industry’s highest honours from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The live broadcast on Mediacorp starts at 4 p.m. PDT (7 a.m. Singapore time), an hour earlier than usual.

As stars began arriving to walk the red carpet for the annual event, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters angered by the Israel-Gaza conflict shouted and slowed traffic in the blocks surrounding the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

“While you’re watching, bombs are dropping,” one sign read.

“The Oscars are happening down the road while people are being murdered, killed, bombed,” said 38-year-old business owner Zinab Nassrou.

American newspaper The New York Times reported that some attendees of the Academy Awards will wear red pins calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, a notable exception to an awards season in which many Hollywood stars have been reluctant to draw attention to the conflict.

Oppenheimer, the three-hour drama directed by British filmmaker Christopher Nolan, leads the field with 13 nominations. The movie is the frontrunner to win the prestigious best picture prize, capping its sweep of other major awards this year including the Golden Globes in January.

“If the best picture isn’t Oppenheimer, it will be one of the biggest upsets, if not the biggest upset, in the history of the Oscars,” said Scott Feinberg, executive editor for awards at The Hollywood Reporter.