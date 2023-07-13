Breaking out: Adult acne is more common than you think

SINGAPORE – Ms Shina Toh remembers a time when she felt comfortable in her skin. However, the 23-year-old university student says things took a turn two years ago, when she found herself facing an unexpected nemesis: acne.

She started getting whiteheads, pustules (pus-filled pimples) and some cysts (pus-filled lumps under the skin’s surface) on her face.

“It started on my cheeks and occasionally spread to my forehead. This sudden change in my skin condition significantly impacted my self-esteem, causing me to feel less confident when taking pictures,” she says. Her adolescence had been largely blemish-free.

To conceal the bright red bumps on her complexion, she began using more make-up, but doing so only exacerbated the problem.

She reduced her dairy and sugar intake too, but her acne would flare up again after improving for a while.

She began to socialise less as a result.

“Even when I head out, I try not to make eye contact with people in the hopes that they don’t notice my face,” says Ms Toh, who also started relying occasionally on Instagram filters for her photos to hide the condition of her skin.

“It’s amazing how these filters can hide imperfections, but I make a conscious effort to not rely on them too frequently as they can inadvertently chip away at my self-esteem. I am aware that if I constantly use these filters, I will never feel comfortable posting a genuine picture of myself because I fear others will perceive me differently,” she adds.