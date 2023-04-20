Blurred lines: Make-up and skincare hybrid products offer best of both worlds

SINGAPORE – If you find yourself feeling lazier with your beauty routine these days, you are not alone.

Around the world post-pandemic, streamlined routines have become the norm. The “full glam” make-up look has disappeared, as have the 10-step skincare regimens of the 2010s. The satin-soft, fresh-faced mien, where healthy skin does the talking, has never been more in demand.

Enter hybrid, multifunctional beauty products – a new, booming category of make-up that boasts skincare benefits and vice versa.

Such innovations have been creeping into the global market for years, but had a boost in recent years thanks to pandemic behavioural shifts, a greater prioritisation of skincare and micro-trends such as skin minimalism.

It was partly what led local entrepreneurs Arissa Cheo, Yoyo Cao and Lin Ting to create their beauty brand Romi in late 2022. They launched with a single product, the Dream Skin Tint ($49), an all-in-one tinted moisturiser, serum and sunscreen packed with skincare-grade ingredients such as niacinamide, which brightens and evens out skin tone.

They had noticed how the pandemic pushed beauty consumers to look towards skin minimalism and focus on the essentials, the co-founders tell The Straits Times over e-mail.

“This opened the door not only to hybrid beauty products, but also those that will benefit their skin and well-being. They want products that have an instant cosmetic effect, as well as improve their skin appearance over time.”