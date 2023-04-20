Blurred lines: Make-up and skincare hybrid products offer best of both worlds

SINGAPORE – If you find yourself feeling lazier with your beauty routine these days, you are not alone.
Around the world post-pandemic, streamlined routines have become the norm. The “full glam” make-up look has disappeared, as have the 10-step skincare regimens of the 2010s. The satin-soft, fresh-faced mien, where healthy skin does the talking, has never been more in demand.
Enter hybrid, multifunctional beauty products – a new, booming category of make-up that boasts skincare benefits and vice versa.
Such innovations have been creeping into the global market for years, but had a boost in recent years thanks to pandemic behavioural shifts, a greater prioritisation of skincare and micro-trends such as skin minimalism.
It was partly what led local entrepreneurs Arissa Cheo, Yoyo Cao and Lin Ting to create their beauty brand Romi in late 2022. They launched with a single product, the Dream Skin Tint ($49), an all-in-one tinted moisturiser, serum and sunscreen packed with skincare-grade ingredients such as niacinamide, which brightens and evens out skin tone.
They had noticed how the pandemic pushed beauty consumers to look towards skin minimalism and focus on the essentials, the co-founders tell The Straits Times over e-mail.
“This opened the door not only to hybrid beauty products, but also those that will benefit their skin and well-being. They want products that have an instant cosmetic effect, as well as improve their skin appearance over time.”
These days, more are seeking a “minimalist and clean approach to beauty, with products that are worth what you pay for, multifunctional, and with transparency and short, readable ingredient lists”, add the founders, who have just launched their newest product, a cream blush with skincare benefits.
“Our mission was to create multitaskers that fit into the lives of everyday women, and fuss-free beauty routines that are uncomplicated and uncompromising.”
The co-founders of independent American skincare label Glow Recipe believe hybrid products are trending thanks to consumers educating themselves on ingredients and formulations during the pandemic.
“Through TikTok, they also look to peer reviews on products and really research before purchase. In such a saturated market, it’s important that products today provide not just one benefit, but also work harder for the consumer by addressing multiple concerns,” co-founder Sarah Lee tells ST.
Quickly tapping consumer demands has brought success.
The brand launched its first hybrid product, Dew Drops, a niacinamide-centred serum that can be used as a serum, glowy primer and highlighter, in 2020. It became its top-selling product globally after going viral online, with one Dew Drop sold every minute.
Following that success, Glow Recipe has launched its second hybrid: Blur Drops ($51), a serum-primer which spotlights encapsulated BHA (beta hydroxy acid). The pore treatment and primer hybrid is said to help to balance oil and mattify skin without dryness or patchiness, through good-for-skin ingredients that refine pores and control shine over time.
It was tricky creating a mattifying product that did not compromise on hydration and was also silicone-free, says co-founder Christine Chang.
They eventually did so by incorporating tapioca and rice, which have different particle sizes that help to refract and reflect light to blur the look of pores, as well as absorb excess shine, she adds.
Ms Lee adds: “We believe this hybrid category of blurring the lines between skincare and make-up will become much bigger. Consumers today are looking for multitasking products – they can be multitasking skincare benefits, or skincare-make-up hybrid benefits.”
While it has historically been indie brands paving the way for beauty innovation, big global players are taking note too.
The Body Shop, better known for its body care and skincare products, recently launched a make-up collection with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, tea tree oil and vitamin C, which have hydrating, purifying, and brightening properties respectively.
According to Ms Karen Kwek, general manager of The Body Shop Singapore, the collection was designed to “challenge the way we look at make-up with healthy skin”.
“It’s so you can feel confident in your skin. Instead of make-up being a tool for perfection, it can be used as a tool to express who you really are,” she says, adding that she sees the hybrid trend happening most in the categories of face and lip products.
Quoting a study from Euromonitor on how Gen Z associated beauty more closely with intrinsic values including confidence and individuality, Ms Kwek adds: “We designed high-performance vegan make-up with ingredients that work – so, while practising self-expression with make-up, customers’ skin is also taken care of by the efficacious skincare ingredients.”
Glow Recipe’s co-founders believe there will be better formulations on the market as more consumers become educated about ingredients and beauty.
Ms Chang says: “We don’t believe multitasking products are a trend. To catch the consumer’s attention, brands must be able to deliver results. If one product can simplify their lives by addressing multiple goals, all the better.”
Is it make-up or skincare? Create a full look with these new launches and old favourites.
Romi Dream Skin Tint, $49, romibeautyclub.com
The debut product from this local beauty brand was born after its co-founders Arissa Cheo, Yoyo Cao and Lin Ting noticed that women around them were looking for skin tints that give a dewy, natural glow.
“None of the tinted moisturisers we’ve seen could give that while also providing other good things that we were looking for – clean ingredients, good coverage, SPF, hydration,” they tell ST.
Boasting SPF 50 PA+++ UVA/UVB protection, the product has been reformulated with a higher potency of camellia sinensis (green tea) leaf extract, niacinamide and newly added sea buckthorn water, which is intended to give skin an extra boost of hydration. Available in six shades, the feather-light tint also contains squalane and Vitamin E to strengthen the skin barrier.
Romi has just launched a second product, the Dewy Boost Multi Balm ($39) – a cream blush with skincare ingredients including centella asiatica, buriti oil, hyaluronic acid and ceramide. It comes in two dewy shades – Sunkissed Peach and Nude Beach – for a nourishing wash of colour on skin.
Glow Recipe Strawberry BHA Pore-Smooth Blur Drops, $51, sephora.sg
Every ingredient in the superfruit-centric skincare brand’s newest launch was specifically chosen for its properties.
Encapsulated BHA (beta hydroxy acid, also known as salicylic acid) helps to decongest and treat pores over time. BHAs are naturally derived from strawberries, so strawberry enzymes and strawberry leaf extract are included to boost pore-clearing action.
“We never throw together a fruit ingredient without having a real reason for it. It’s not because we think ‘strawberries are cute’,” says co-founder Christine Chang.
On the cosmetic front, tapioca and rice help to reduce the look of pores, smooth the skin and even out skin tone while absorbing excess oil throughout the day.
Use it as a pore treatment in your skincare routine – spread and gently pat a pea-sized amount onto cleansed, toned skin before following up with moisturiser.
To turn it into a primer, use it as the last step of your skincare routine before make-up and after sunscreen.
Chanel Le Blanc Brightening Concealer Stick, $60, sg-eshop.chanel.com
Let your concealer do double duty as a brightening treatment.
One of three new additions to the French house’s Le Blanc brightening line, this concealer is said to target dark spots and offer enhanced protection against UV rays (SPF 40/PA+++), free radicals, blue light and pollution particles that stick to skin.
Its formula is enriched with niacinamide, plus gardenia-infused oil and squalane said to keep skin comfortable and moisturised all day long. Use it on pigmentation or on the delicate eye area to diminish dark circles.
For greater protection, layer it with the Le Blanc Compact Foundation ($103), which contains a micro-algae derivative that helps prevent fine pollution particles from accumulating on the skin’s surface.
The Body Shop, Lazada and Shopee
There is something about make-up from a skincare line that gives you added peace of mind. The Body Shop’s revamped cosmetics include make-up formulated with many of its signature Community Fair Trade skincare ingredients.
In the Tea Tree Face Base ($39), a powder foundation, tea tree oil from Kenya helps treat blemishes, control sweat and even out the appearance of skin tone; while vitamin C in the Vitamin C Concealer ($39) boosts brightness.
Said to be a fusion of skincare and make-up, the Second Skin Tint ($33) is enriched with shea butter and moringa seed oil to moisturise and protect skin, while providing natural-looking coverage.
Add colour to your face with the Freestyle Multi-Tasking Colour ($33), a buildable cream formula safe for lips, cheeks and eyes. The formula, made of 90 per cent natural-origin ingredients, has organic virgin coconut oil from Samoa to keep skin and lips moisturised.
It blends seamlessly into skin with impressive colour payoff. Dab a little for a natural flush or pack it on for dramatic looks.
Elemis Superfood Glow Priming Moisturiser, $90, sephora.sg
This silicone-free moisturiser primes, hydrates and adds a radiant finish. It is formulated with a blend of kombucha and fermented ginger that is said to help brighten skin, and illuminating microminerals for a subtle radiance.
Additionally, fermented green-tea seed oil helps to nourish skin, while an active prebiotic helps to protect skin’s delicate microbiome. Use this as a daily moisturiser, a highlighter or a hydrating make-up primer for a glowy base.
Allie Chrono Beauty Color On UV, $21, Lazada and Shopee
Another blush with sun protection, this launch from Japanese suncare brand Allie contains ultraviolet-blocking ingredients (delivering SPF 50+ protection) and colour pigments to protect and give a natural flush to cheeks without blending into base make-up.
Mac Cosmetics Studio Fix Every-Wear All-Over Face Pen, $63, Mac counters, Lazada and sephora.sg
The newest addition to Mac Cosmetics’ Studio Fix line is a two-in-one foundation and concealer pen. Click the pen halfway to spot-conceal or all the way to dispense enough for full coverage. It has also been formulated with skin-loving hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E and caffeine.
Dr Jart Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment, from $29, sephora.sg
An oldie but a goodie, this favourite of “no make-up make-up” lovers is formulated primarily as skincare – designed to calm the look of sensitised skin – but also has colour-correcting properties that make it a reliable one-step base product.
The greenish cream turns beige when blended into skin, neutralising redness and evening out skin tone for a healthy, naturally radiant complexion. Centella asiatica complex (tiger grass) in the formula soothes skin, while SPF23/PA++ provides daily sun protection.
Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops Serum, $56, sephora.sg
This serum with a sunny glow lets you bronze your skin as part of skincare. Somewhat like a self-tanner, it is formulated with a blend of oils and vitamin F to balance the skin barrier; antioxidant-rich polyphenols to protect against oxidative damage; and platinum peptides to help reduce the appearance of fine lines.
Chronocyclin, a type of anti-ageing chronopeptide, mimics the antioxidant benefits of vitamin D – so you can fake the sun-kissed look without the UV damage. Use the drops as a bronzer to sculpt cheekbones or mix it with your moisturiser for an all-over glow.
Fenty Skin Cherry Treat Conditioning And Strengthening Lip Oil, $37, sephora.sg
Lip oils have been all the rage, nourishing lips with a host of good ingredients while providing a light hint of colour.
Said to strengthen lips’ moisture barrier in just one week, this one from pop superstar Rihanna comes packed with sweet cherry seed oil to infuse lips with essential fatty acids; Barbados Cherry and wild cherry extracts to condition; and jojoba seed and rosehip fruit oils that help lock in moisture and soothe dry lips.
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil, $33, sephora.sg
Craving more pigmented colour? Already selling out in stores, this latest offering from singer-actress Selena Gomez’s line packs a punch with eight rich shades, infusing lips with nourishing ingredients such as jojoba and sunflower seed oil.
The unique gel formula transforms into a tinted oil on contact with lips, and gently plumps them for a fuller and healthier-looking pout. It settles into a tint so wearers need not fuss with reapplication.