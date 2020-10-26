Staying active runs in the family

What is your secret to looking fabulous?

Being disciplined with my diet and exercise regimen.

Has there ever been a time when you were not fit and fab?

During my teenage years, when my only form of exercise was co-curricular activity (CCA) training for badminton.

What is your diet like?

I have been doing intermittent fasting for the past few years, in which I fast on weekdays between 8pm and 2pm the next day.

Apart from that, I pretty much eat whatever I want.

What are your indulgences?

Who does not like good fried chicken, Neapolitan pizzas and mum's cooking? Otherwise, any other carbohydrates are welcome.

How do you maintain a healthy work-life balance?

I either wake up early to exercise or make sure I go for my run straight after work if I have had late-night calls the night before.

What are the three most important things in your life?

God, family and friends.

What is your favourite and least favourite part of your body?

I am happy with what I have.

What are your must-dos before and after a workout?

I do not have a strict "before" and "after" exercise routine, which is probably not ideal.

But I try to go for a deep-tissue massage every one to two months to loosen up the muscles and get rid of the knots.

How important is it for you to keep up with your fitness routine?

More often than not, I try to keep up with my routine. With every birthday that passes, your metabolism decreases and your fitness and diet routines become increasingly important.

How are you keeping fit during this period?

It is pretty similar to how I kept fit before Covid-19, although I would say training for the annual J. P. Morgan Corporate Challenge (JPMCC) has helped intensify my running routine.

For the first time in its 44-year history, the race took place virtually over a period of two weeks this month, with no limits on the number of times a participant could compete in the 5.6km race within that duration. It allowed me several opportunities to better my timings.

What are the changes you have made to keep exercising during this time?

Running outdoors is free and was never an issue from the beginning. I have also been training for shorter distances to prepare for and compete in the JPMCC.

When restrictions were tighter, gym workouts were replaced with high-intensity, interval-training workouts that were available on Instagram.

How has your active lifestyle influenced your family and friends?

My family has always been active. They enjoy running, cycling, gym workouts and group-exercise classes.

I guess you could say they influenced me at the beginning and still keep me going now.

What is the most extreme thing you have done in the name of fitness?

Participating in the MetaSprint Series half-triathlon in 2015 - in which I did a 750m swim, 30km cycle and 5km run - would probably be it.

It was a challenge from a friend who ended up pulling out. Nothing too crazy, but it was definitely a new experience.

How extensive is your collection of sports-related paraphernalia?

It is mostly just participation medals from half-marathons and CCA medals from my secondary school days.

Would you go for plastic surgery?

No. I am confident in how I look.

Plus, I am already engaged, so at least someone is happy with how I look.

Do you think you are sexy?

There is definitely room for improvement, but I am happy with where I am now.