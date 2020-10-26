Staying active runs in the family

What is your secret to looking fabulous?
Being disciplined with my diet and exercise regimen.
Has there ever been a time when you were not fit and fab?
During my teenage years, when my only form of exercise was co-curricular activity (CCA) training for badminton.
What is your diet like?
I have been doing intermittent fasting for the past few years, in which I fast on weekdays between 8pm and 2pm the next day.
Apart from that, I pretty much eat whatever I want.
What are your indulgences?
Who does not like good fried chicken, Neapolitan pizzas and mum's cooking? Otherwise, any other carbohydrates are welcome.
How do you maintain a healthy work-life balance?
I either wake up early to exercise or make sure I go for my run straight after work if I have had late-night calls the night before.
What are the three most important things in your life?
God, family and friends.
What is your favourite and least favourite part of your body?
I am happy with what I have.
What are your must-dos before and after a workout?
I do not have a strict "before" and "after" exercise routine, which is probably not ideal.
But I try to go for a deep-tissue massage every one to two months to loosen up the muscles and get rid of the knots.
How important is it for you to keep up with your fitness routine?
More often than not, I try to keep up with my routine. With every birthday that passes, your metabolism decreases and your fitness and diet routines become increasingly important.
How are you keeping fit during this period?
It is pretty similar to how I kept fit before Covid-19, although I would say training for the annual J. P. Morgan Corporate Challenge (JPMCC) has helped intensify my running routine.
For the first time in its 44-year history, the race took place virtually over a period of two weeks this month, with no limits on the number of times a participant could compete in the 5.6km race within that duration. It allowed me several opportunities to better my timings.
What are the changes you have made to keep exercising during this time?
Running outdoors is free and was never an issue from the beginning. I have also been training for shorter distances to prepare for and compete in the JPMCC.
When restrictions were tighter, gym workouts were replaced with high-intensity, interval-training workouts that were available on Instagram.
How has your active lifestyle influenced your family and friends?
My family has always been active. They enjoy running, cycling, gym workouts and group-exercise classes.
I guess you could say they influenced me at the beginning and still keep me going now.
What is the most extreme thing you have done in the name of fitness?
Participating in the MetaSprint Series half-triathlon in 2015 - in which I did a 750m swim, 30km cycle and 5km run - would probably be it.
It was a challenge from a friend who ended up pulling out. Nothing too crazy, but it was definitely a new experience.
How extensive is your collection of sports-related paraphernalia?
It is mostly just participation medals from half-marathons and CCA medals from my secondary school days.
Would you go for plastic surgery?
No. I am confident in how I look.
Plus, I am already engaged, so at least someone is happy with how I look.
Do you think you are sexy?
There is definitely room for improvement, but I am happy with where I am now.
-
Bio Box
-
ELLIOT WONG
AGE: 32
HEIGHT: 1.84m
WEIGHT: 78kg
-
For sports enthusiast Elliot Wong, keeping fit is a family affair. His earliest memories were of exercising with his family every weekend.
"My parents instilled in my elder brother and me the importance of maintaining an active lifestyle," said the marketing associate at global bank J. P. Morgan.
The family of four would exercise or play sports every Saturday, he said.
Badminton was his first brush with sports, which quickly became his first passion.
"My granduncle was a competitive badminton player, so it became our family sport. I was playing badminton as soon as I was able to pick up a racket and our family had weekly training sessions," said Mr Wong, who competed in inter-school badminton competitions.
He later took up running and swimming as he watched his elder brother, 37, race in triathlons and half-Ironman events. His dad ran his first marathon in his early 50s.
Mr Wong began running in earnest in Melbourne, where he went to do a degree in business at Monash University in 2009.
"The cooler climate was a natural source of encouragement. I could run for kilometres without the humidity weighing me down."
He has since participated in the MetaSprint Series half-triathlons and is the J. P. Morgan Singapore team captain of the annual J. P. Morgan Corporate Challenge, which took place virtually from Oct 8 to last Thursday, in which he ran 5.6km.
His family remains his inspiration for keeping fit, he said. "My parents are in their 60s, but my father still cycles 50km and my mother swims weekly. And my brother continues with his runs. They are my role models."