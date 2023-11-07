First full-time Taylor Swift reporter hired at US media company

Sorry, Swifties, but applications for the position of the first full-time Taylor Swift reporter are now closed, with award-winning journalist Bryan West taking up the role from Tuesday.

Mr West, 35, a TV producer with two Emmy awards, “emerged as the standout choice from a pool of hundreds of applicants,” said Nashville daily The Tennessean on Monday.

In September, Gannett, the biggest newspaper chain in the United States, posted the job opening for its The Tennessean and USA Today titles.

Mr West described himself as a “one-man band” in his five-minute-long video application posted by The Tennessean.

He has his own cameras, lighting, tripods and audio equipment, which makes it easy for him to conduct interviews and produce work quickly.

“I may be a huge Swiftie, but I can report on Taylor objectively,” said Mr West, who also highlighted that he met the billionaire pop star during her 2018 Reputation Tour.

“Our ears touched at a meet-and-greet, and I thought for a second, ‘I could be straight’”, he said.

He also highlighted how he is one of the 100 accounts that the official “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” Instagram account follows. The Eras Tour is an ongoing world concert tour, with the singer performing six shows in Singapore in 2024.

Mr West’s duties will include exploring Swift’s influence on music, business and social issues. He will also report on the singer’s tour stops, album releases, among other things.

“I think this job is to highlight her global and societal impact,” he said in an article by The Tennessean on Monday. “She keeps breaking her own records.”

Mr Michael A. Anastasi, Gannett’s vice-president of local news and editor of The Tennessean, said that Swift is “a singular cultural force who is shaping our world in arguably unprecedented fashion”.

He added: “Chronicling her story, her impact, her influence takes unique expertise and experience, and we’re confident Bryan is the right journalist for this moment.”