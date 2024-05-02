Popular Malaysian coffee shop chain Oriental Kopi to open in Singapore by September

SINGAPORE - Popular Malaysian coffee shop chain Oriental Kopi is set to open its first outlet in Singapore by September 2024.

The location has not been revealed, but it will be in a “prime area”, Paradise Group said on May 2.

“A total of eight outlets are planned to open over a span of three years,” it added.

This will be the chain’s first overseas foray, in partnership with Singapore’s Paradise Group which has brands such as Beauty in the Pot and Paradise Dynasty under its belt.

The partnership will also be Paradise Group’s first joint venture.

Chief operating officer of Paradise Group Mr Edlan Chua said with the joint venture both groups can proliferate the culinary traditions of Nanyang cuisine in Singapore and beyond.

Oriental Kopi, which started as a single coffee shop in 2021, is famous for dishes like traditional brewed coffee, egg tarts, nasi lemak and polo bun.

It now has 14 outlets and two merchandise stores in Johor Bahru, Kuala Lumpur, and Selangor.

Group managing director Calvin Chan said he is excited about the partnership.

“We are confident that Paradise Group’s proven track record, robust business capabilities and unwavering dedication to culinary excellence in Singapore’s F&B industry will propel Oriental Kopi to greater success,” he added.

Must-order signatures include Oriental Kopi, a full-bodied Nanyang-style brew made from a “golden ratio” of top-quality Arabica, Robusta and Liberica beans.

Singaporeans can also look forward to Singapore-exclusive menu, which is in the pipeline.