New set of guidelines launched to train senior learners

SINGAPORE - The Council for Third Age (C3A), an agency championing active and positive ageing through lifelong learning and volunteerism among seniors, has launched a new framework for training older adult learners.

The Singapore Standard 693 Geragogy Guidelines on Training Senior Learners (SS 693), was unveiled on Friday by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre. Geragogy refers to the theory which proposes that seniors require a different approach to pick up skills and knowledge effectively.

The new guidelines equip trainers with the knowledge and skills to create engaging and effective learning experiences for senior learners. They also include strategies to understand and tackle learning challenges among seniors, as well as techniques for adapting to their learning characteristics in physical and online learning environments.

The guidelines were prepared by a working group under Enterprise Singapore and published by the national standards body.

They were based on local and overseas literature, expert gerontological knowledge as well as insights through interviews, surveys and focus group discussions from various stakeholders including trainers and senior learners. References were also made to the geragogy guidelines on training senior learners developed by C3A and the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) in 2021.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Ong said: “A major social determinant of good health for seniors is the opportunity and agency to learn new things, to continue to exercise their minds, cultivate a spirit of wonder, and feel that they are still growing as a person.”

During the launch, C3A announced memorandums of understanding (MOU) partnerships with seven organisations – Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital, Loving Heart Multi-Service Centre, RSVP Singapore, Fei Yue Community Services, Gardens by the Bay, Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) and Montfort Care.

The MOUs are expected to facilitate more than 8,500 individuals from such organisations to attend workshops on the geragogy guidelines within the next three years.