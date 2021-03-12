First guidelines launched to improve training for senior learners

SINGAPORE - Teachers and trainers providing education for the elderly have been given a set of guidelines to help seniors learn better.

They are based on the theory of geragogy, which says older adult learners require a different approach to pick up skills and knowledge effectively.

Launched on Friday (March 12), the guidelines were developed by government-linked agency Council for Third Age (C3A) and the Singapore University of Social Sciences. The aim is to build a more effective learning environment for seniors.

C3A administers the National Silver Academy, a network of post-secondary education institutions and community-based organisations offering subsidised learning opportunities for those aged 50 and above.

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam, who attended the launch at the Lifelong Learning Institute in Eunos Road, said the guidelines could help trainers adapt their teaching style to create a better learning experience for seniors.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to encourage training partners and providers in senior learning to adopt the geragogy guidelines in your curriculum planning and course design," she said.

"With more learning opportunities tailored to their needs, seniors will be encouraged to participate and enjoy the benefits of learning to age well."

The guidelines cover three key areas. The first focuses on understanding the unique characteristics of senior learners, including their different physical abilities, personal attitudes and learning needs.

It also discusses the various challenges they face in their learning journey, from structural issues such as not being able to keep pace with the class or use digital technology, to emotional hurdles like fear of speaking up in class or a lack of motivational support and learning resources.

The second component highlights how appropriate teaching methods can be adopted to give seniors an effective learning experience. Trainers can incorporate hands-on learning, peer-learning or self-learning and take note of the achievements and input from the senior learners.

The last component looks into how trainers' personal traits, such as how they interact with the seniors or conduct their classes, can play a role.

Professor Cheong Hee Kiat, president of the Singapore University of Social Sciences, noted how fruitful learning experiences can help seniors age well.

He said: "They have different interests and habits and circumstances, different experiences, different mindsets, different physical abilities that affect how they take to learning and find ease and joy in learning."

C3A chairman Kwok Wui San said: "Trainers need to be cognisant of these needs that call for specialised learning guidelines tailored for seniors, which are currently absent in the senior learning landscape.

"With these guidelines, they serve as a reference for trainers to achieve better learning outcomes and elevate teaching standards."

C3A is currently working with Enterprise Singapore to establish the geragogy guidelines as a national standard.

Seniors can sign up for National Silver Academy courses via its website.