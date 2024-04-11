In love with life’s finer things: Meet the cars that redefine the meaning of luxury

By invention, cars serve a functional purpose, as a means of travelling from point to point. By construction, they vary, as carmakers stratify their model offerings to appeal to different audiences.

As with all things in life, there are cars built for the masses, with good levels of quality and performance at accessible price points. And there are cars developed for discerning tastes, for consumers who desire a car that is a cut above.

Cue the luxury car, with striking good looks, an exceptional build quality crafted with fine materials, equipped with state-of-the-art technology and capable of a superior soul-stirring performance.