In love with life’s finer things: Meet the cars that redefine the meaning of luxury

By invention, cars serve a functional purpose, as a means of travelling from point to point. By construction, they vary, as carmakers stratify their model offerings to appeal to different audiences.
As with all things in life, there are cars built for the masses, with good levels of quality and performance at accessible price points. And there are cars developed for discerning tastes, for consumers who desire a car that is a cut above.
Cue the luxury car, with striking good looks, an exceptional build quality crafted with fine materials, equipped with state-of-the-art technology and capable of a superior soul-stirring performance.
Such cars used to be typically German, Italian or English but now include Asian automakers in a more level playing field.
Commanding premium price points, these cars are a reflection of their owner’s status in life and exquisite taste.
But this perception no longer holds true in Singapore, where owning a car is a luxury in itself.
This raises a point: What would luxury look like for a car owner seeking more than just a means to commute?
That would have to involve looking beyond the physical – and more conventional – representation of luxury and into the experience of it.
Here are different facets of luxury motoring and the cars, which are on show at The Car Expo that define them.
Luxury of speed: Alfa Romeo Giulia
The Alfa Romeo Giulia’s sensation of speed will stir the soul and captivate the hearts of enthusiasts. Its high-performance 2.0-litre turbocharged engine delivers an impressive 280bhp and 400Nm of torque, allowing it to go from zero to 100kmh in merely 5.2 seconds and race on to a top speed of 240kmh.
A combination of lightweight materials, perfect 50/50 weight distribution, clever limited slip differential, and sophisticated suspension imbues the Giulia with sporty driving dynamics that can easily rival the best in its class.
And it accomplishes all these while managing to look great at the same time, with its head-turning looks that feature a sleek design with a modern interpretation of the iconic ‘Trilobo’ grille and full-LED Adaptive Matrix headlights.
Luxury of space: GAC Aion Y Plus
The GAC Aion Y Plus delivers a whole new level of relaxation and enjoyment, with innovative use of space that allows it to be transformed into a mobile entertainment hub for leisure activities.
Its front seats can be reclined into a completely flat position, letting passengers enjoy the luxury of space to relax or even take a quick nap in comfort.
The ambience is enhanced further with interior ambient lighting, which can be customised to suit the mood and taste for an inviting atmosphere. A panoramic sunroof creates an airy sensation by letting in generous amounts of sunlight into the cabin, while using advanced technology to keep the heat out.
Entertainment is taken care of with the Aion Y Plus’ large 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which can be hooked up with gaming controllers and karaoke microphones, opening up a whole new world of in-car entertainment options.
Luxury of status: BMW 5 Series
For over five decades, the BMW 5 Series has been the quintessential executive sedan for those who seek the ideal combination of performance and luxury.
To many, owning a 5 Series is a sign of success and accomplishment.
The latest eighth-generation 5 Series continues in the same vein, but elevates that even further. For the first time, the 5 Series is available with choices of petrol engines or full-electric drivetrains.
With up to 582km of range, the all-electric BMW i5 marks a huge step forward into the era of sustainability, demonstrating that driving into an electric future does not compromise the same principles that defined the 5 Series over the years.
Whether you go for the petrol-powered BMW 520i or the electric BMW i5, you can expect the same iconic driving experience as any 5 Series model, along with its reputation for delivering the latest and greatest technologies that make it the indisputable benchmark to beat in its class.
Luxury of versatility: MG M9 EV
Versatility is the ability to adapt and cater to many different functions and activities and the MG M9 EV demonstrates that to a T.
Its cavernous interior lets you ferry seven passengers easily and it makes for the ideal vehicle to haul a family across long road trips in comfort.
But the MG M9 EV can also function as an opulent executive cruiser, with plush captain’s chairs delivering a first-class travelling experience. With full-electrical adjustment, heating and ventilated functions and eight-way built-in massage feature, passengers in the MG M9 EV get to experience luxury, all available at the touch of your fingertips via the touchscreen control system integrated into the seats.
There are also a variety of convenience features such as the folding table, pop-out cup holders and 220V power socket, all designed to allow passengers to be productive on the go.
Luxury of design: BYD Seal
Great design is one that turns heads and gets people talking, and the BYD Seal truly encapsulates that principle with its sleek styling.
Its distinctive X-shaped front-end look blends sportiness and style, giving the car a unique look that will spark conversations.
Details such as the double U-shaped LED headlights create a captivating visual effect, while the rear taillights are arranged in a sophisticated dot matrix effect and span the entire width of the car to accentuate its sculpted looks.
Such a design gives it a touch of elegance and grace. Being awarded the coveted iF Design Award is further recognition of the BYD Seal’s unparalleled innovation in design.
At the same time, there is substance to go with its iconic looks. With a cleverly-designed interior that delivers the perfect combination of comfort and luxury, together with the latest technology and state-of-the art features, the BYD Seal proves that function and form can work in perfect harmony.
Luxury of comfort: Mercedes-Benz C-Class
The Mercedes-Benz C-Class is truly a car that will put you in your comfort zone. It all starts with the optional multi-contour seats, which incorporates eight massage programs, and inflatable side cushions for maximum lateral support.
Together with the optional Energizing packages that allow you to select different interior moods like “Vitality” or “Refresh”, the interior of the C-Class truly sets you at ease.
And when you are on the go, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class offers the assurance of peace, with its optional Driving Assistance Package ensuring safety on the roads.
Engineering innovations, such as the Integrated starter-generator, delivers performance and efficiency, while an optional Adaptive Damping System, which adjusts to your preferred driving style, prioritises comfort whenever you are behind the wheel.
Luxury of balance: Peugeot E-2008
The Peugeot E-2008 stands as a beacon of modernity and performance, seamlessly blending eco-consciousness with the bold spirit of today’s younger generation.
Its innovative design, characterised by its front grille that marries strength with elegance through a unique lateral pattern that connects to the headlamps, gives it a strong personality.
The captivating three vertical claw daytime running lights – exclusive to the E-2008 GT – strengthens the car’s allure, distinguishing it from its siblings and ensuring the electric SUV stands out in any crowd.
Beneath its stylish exterior lies efficiency and agility: The E-2008’s electric heart throbs with 100kW of power and 270 Nm of torque, which promises an exhilarating driving experience.
With a WLTP range of 436km – roughly sufficient for a week’s worth of city driving – the car makes for an ideal companion for the eco-aware young professional.
Rapid charging capabilities further enhance the E-2008's appeal, with a zero to 80 per cent charge achievable in just 30 minutes on a 100kW DC charger.
Inside, the Peugeot 3D i-Cockpit offers drivers cutting-edge technology, from the customisable 3D holographic instrument panel to the 10-inch HD touchscreen. This ensures every journey is as connected as it is comfortable.
With efficient performance and minimal environmental impact, the Peugeot E-2008 is a ride for those ready to embrace the future of driving.
The Car Expo will be held on April 13 and 14, at Singapore Expo Halls 4 and 5 from 10am to 8pm. Click here for the floorplan of the show. Read more about the latest cars and special deals at the The Car Expo here.