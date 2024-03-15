Fast Lane: Power-packed Volkswagen EVs, 3.8-second E-class, most powerful Porsche

Facelifted Audi A3 to arrive by year-end
Audi has given its fourth-generation A3 a facelift. The revised car has a slightly sportier design, more features and new cabin materials. It is available with an app which allows owners to customise infotainment functions.
Two engine options are available at launch – a 148bhp 1.5-litre turbo engine and a 148bhp 2-litre turbodiesel one, although the latter is unlikely to appear in Singapore. A plug-in hybrid will be added to the line-up at the end of 2024.
For the first time, the A3 has up to four digital daytime-running light signatures. The facelifted A3 – in saloon and liftback form – is expected to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Hot electric hatch and wagon from Volkswagen
Volkswagen has unveiled the ID3 GTX, its top-of-the-line electric hatch, and the 335hp ID7 GTX Tourer, its most powerful wagon.
The Performance version of the ID3 GTX is said to produce 322hp, making the rear-wheel hatch a worthy electric GTI. The all-wheel-drive ID7 GTX Tourer offers up to 1,714 litres of stowage.
Volkswagen says every fifth ID4 and ID5 in Europe is already a GTX variant.
The ID3 GTX may debut in Singapore in the future, but there are no plans for the ID7 GTX Tourer to be offered here.
Electric boost for Mercedes-AMG E53
Behold the new Mercedes-AMG E53 Hybrid, a performance plug-in petrol-electric car powered by a 3-litre inline-six engine paired with an electric motor to produce 585hp and 750Nm, and which promises an electric-only range of more than 100km.
Available as a saloon and estate, the E53 summons up to 612hp in launch control to catapult to 100kmh in 3.8 seconds. Its top speed is electronically limited to 280kmh, with 140kmh attainable in electric-only mode.
Its 120kW/480Nm motor is integrated into the car’s nine-speed automatic gearbox, and is powered by a 28.6kWh battery under the boot floor.
The car is slated to arrive in Singapore in the second half of 2024.
Ex-Cycle & Carriage honcho joins Malaysian car portal
Mr Eric Chan, former managing director of Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s Direct Motor Interests and Cycle & Carriage Singapore, has joined Malaysia-based car trading portal Carsome as its chief operating officer.
Mr Chan left the multi-brand dealership less than three years ago and has been involved in his own food business since.
In his new role at Carsome, he will be shuttling between Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta and Bangkok.
Temasek-backed Carsome went through two rounds of staff reductions targeting its Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand units in 2022 and 2023. It is preparing for an initial public offering.
Taycan Turbo GT is the fastest production Porsche
Porsche has unleashed its most powerful production model and it is electric. The Taycan Turbo GT and track-tailored Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package each delivers some 1,100hp.
The model, which hits 100kmh in 2.2 seconds (2.3 seconds for the non-Weissach package car) and has a top speed of 305kmh, has set record lap times at the Laguna Seca and Nurburgring circuits.
The Taycan Turbo GT is up to 75kg lighter than the Taycan Turbo S. Both variants are fitted with Porsche Active Ride suspension, while the Weissach package dispenses with rear seats.
The Turbo GT should be available in Singapore in the later part of 2024.
Nissan, Honda may cut output at Chinese plants
Nissan and Honda are considering cutting production in China amid increasing competition from BYD and other electric vehicle-makers, says Reuters, quoting a March 12 Nikkei newspaper report.
Nissan is eyeing lowering production in the market by as much as 30 per cent, while Honda is looking at a 20 per cent cut. Nissan is reorganising production bases with Chinese partners and is looking to use excess capacity to produce cars for export to other countries in Asia.
The emergence of fast-growing Chinese brands has led to a steady loss of market share for foreign rivals in the world’s biggest vehicle market.
Pre-production Scorpio X1 fetches $20,888 at charity auction
A specially painted electric bike from home-grown electric motorcycle maker Scorpio Electric has fetched $20,888 at a charity auction held by local theatre group Wild Rice on March 9.
One side of the Scorpio X1 prototype is painted by urban artist Anthony Chong, also known as Antz, and depicts a hidden Chinese word meaning “play”.
It also portrays the Monkey King, an homage to Scorpio Electric’s founder adviser Melvin Goh’s Chinese zodiac sign.
Proceeds from the auction will be donated to Wild Rice. The prototype cannot be registered for road use.