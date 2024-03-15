Fast Lane: Power-packed Volkswagen EVs, 3.8-second E-class, most powerful Porsche

Facelifted Audi A3 to arrive by year-end

Audi has given its fourth-generation A3 a facelift. The revised car has a slightly sportier design, more features and new cabin materials. It is available with an app which allows owners to customise infotainment functions.

Two engine options are available at launch – a 148bhp 1.5-litre turbo engine and a 148bhp 2-litre turbodiesel one, although the latter is unlikely to appear in Singapore. A plug-in hybrid will be added to the line-up at the end of 2024.

For the first time, the A3 has up to four digital daytime-running light signatures. The facelifted A3 – in saloon and liftback form – is expected to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2024.

