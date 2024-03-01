Fast Lane: Hyundai Ioniq 9 in 2025, Renault e-hatch to weigh below 1,500kg

Hyundai’s first large electric SUV to be called Ioniq 9

The soon-to-be-released Ioniq 9 will be Hyundai’s first large, electric sport utility vehicle (SUV). The concept car was first unveiled at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the Ioniq 9’s “introduction date has been set for December”, instead of an earlier speculation that the car would be shown at the Busan International Motor Show scheduled for June.

It is likely to arrive in showrooms here in 2025.

The Ioniq 9 was previously called the Ioniq 7, a concept of which appeared at the recently concluded Indonesia Motor Show in February.

Meanwhile, the Kia EV9, an equivalent electric SUV launched by Hyundai’s sister brand, has had disappointing sales figures in South Korea owing to its high price tag. In 2023, Kia sold 8,052 EV9 cars in its home market, half its target of 16,000.

Polestar 3 production starts in China

Production of the Polestar 3 has started in Chengdu, China, after a long delay owing to software issues. The manufacture of the full-size electric SUV is also slated to start in South Carolina in the United States in the middle of 2024.

The first early production test series in the American factory has been completed successfully. Polestar 3 will be the first Polestar to be produced on two continents, supporting the company’s growth ambitions across North America, Europe and Asia.

The Polestar 3, along with the smaller, coupe-ish Polestar 4, is slated to arrive in Singapore by year-end.

Renault’s funky electric hatch