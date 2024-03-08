Fast Lane: Porsche van concept, topless Maserati, 007 Jaguar for road use

Porsche’s hypothetical van plan
For a glimpse of what a Porsche-made van might look like, head down to Porsche Studio Singapore, where the Porsche Vision “Renndienst” is on display.
The multi-seat concept is based on the Volkswagen race service van. Designer Michael Mauer’s team created the futuristic “space shuttle” with proportions which combine sportiness and comfortable travel.
The driver of the Porsche Vision Renndienst sits in a central lounge chair. The single seat provides a sporty driving experience, gives the rear passengers a clear view of the front and takes up less space than a conventional seat row in autonomous driving mode.
The electric van may still be only an idea, but that was how the Porsche Cayenne sport utility vehicle started.
BMW builds battery assembly plant in Thailand
BMW has started construction of a high-powered battery plant in Thailand. It will produce BMW’s fifth-generation high-voltage batteries from the second half of 2025.
The 4,000 sq m facility will convert imported battery cells into modules that will then be integrated into high-voltage batteries.
The BMW Group has invested more than 1.6 billion baht (S$60 million) in the project, of which almost 1.4 billion baht will for equipment and systems.
The group has been producing high-voltage batteries in Thailand for locally made plug-in hybrids since 2019.
Plant Rayong manufactures around two dozen BMW, Mini and BMW Motorrad models for the Thai as well as various Asean markets. In 2023, its output totalled more than 12,000 cars and almost 11,000 motorcycles.
Maserati unveils GranCabrio convertible
The Maserati GranCabrio is an open-top version of its GranTurismo coupe. At launch, the GranCabrio is available in Trofeo trim, featuring a 3-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder Nettuno engine making 542hp.
The roar of Maserati’s most powerful engine will be more obvious with the roof drawn. The soft top opens in 14 seconds and closes in 16 seconds, at speeds of up to 50kmh.
Volvo cars can warn drivers of accidents ahead
You are driving down a winding country road. Suddenly, your Volvo car alerts you to an accident ahead. As you decelerate and come around the next curve, you see a crashed car in your lane.
Thanks to the warning, you are prepared and can react proactively.
With Volvo’s new Accident Ahead Alert, the car can warn drivers about accidents ahead using real-time data from a traffic management centre. It will be available in compatible Volvo cars in Europe, starting in Denmark.
Polestar 2 RWD arrives
The Polestar 2 rear-wheel drive is here. Priced at $257,000 with certificate of entitlement, the electric saloon is powered by a single 200kW motor driving the rear axle.
With 490Nm of instant torque, the Polestar 2 hits 100kmh in 6.4 seconds and a top speed of 205kmh. It promises a range of up to 532km from its 69kWh battery.
James Bond Jaguar made road legal
A Jaguar C-X75 used in the James Bond movie Spectre’s dramatic car chase has been substantially re-engineered by Callum to make it road-legal. It is one of only four surviving stunt cars from the 2015 movie.
Callum is co-founded by the C-X75’s original designer Ian Callum. The restored sports car will be on display on April 21 at the next Bicester Scramble, held in Bicester in Britain.
Built by Williams Advanced Engineering for the film, the C-X75 stunt cars were designed to withstand punishing chase scenes. They were constructed around a robust, tubular spaceframe chassis with rally-derived suspension and Jaguar’s 5-litre supercharged V8.