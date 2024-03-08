Fast Lane: Porsche van concept, topless Maserati, 007 Jaguar for road use

Porsche’s hypothetical van plan

For a glimpse of what a Porsche-made van might look like, head down to Porsche Studio Singapore, where the Porsche Vision “Renndienst” is on display.

The multi-seat concept is based on the Volkswagen race service van. Designer Michael Mauer’s team created the futuristic “space shuttle” with proportions which combine sportiness and comfortable travel.

The driver of the Porsche Vision Renndienst sits in a central lounge chair. The single seat provides a sporty driving experience, gives the rear passengers a clear view of the front and takes up less space than a conventional seat row in autonomous driving mode.

The electric van may still be only an idea, but that was how the Porsche Cayenne sport utility vehicle started.

BMW builds battery assembly plant in Thailand

BMW has started construction of a high-powered battery plant in Thailand. It will produce BMW’s fifth-generation high-voltage batteries from the second half of 2025.

The 4,000 sq m facility will convert imported battery cells into modules that will then be integrated into high-voltage batteries.

The BMW Group has invested more than 1.6 billion baht (S$60 million) in the project, of which almost 1.4 billion baht will for equipment and systems.

The group has been producing high-voltage batteries in Thailand for locally made plug-in hybrids since 2019.

Plant Rayong manufactures around two dozen BMW, Mini and BMW Motorrad models for the Thai as well as various Asean markets. In 2023, its output totalled more than 12,000 cars and almost 11,000 motorcycles.

Maserati unveils GranCabrio convertible