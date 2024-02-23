Fast Lane: Electric XC40 tops Volvo sales, BYD third-best-selling brand in January

Komoco opens supercar storage

Komoco Holdings, a multi-brand motor group owned by hotelier Ong Beng Seng, has completed a $10 million renovation of its Hyundai, Ferrari and Maserati showrooms in Leng Kee Road.

Besides spanking new facades and freshened interiors, the project includes building a bonded and climate-controlled car storage area and customer lounge on the third floor. This area can store up to 30 cars, and rivals a larger facility opened by another multi-franchise group, Wearnes Automotive, in 2019.

Buy report to know used car’s accident history

The General Insurance Association of Singapore (GIA) has launched an online Vehicle Accident Report History service. It lets vehicle owners buy reports which show the dates of accident reports made by the previous owners or drivers of their vehicles over the past six years.

This service builds on the successful launch of Gears, a platform started in 2020 that offers consumers convenient payment and delivery of third-party accident reports.

While Gears enables motorists to remotely buy third-party accident reports in the event of an accident, the new service allows prospective buyers of second-hand vehicles to understand the history of their potential purchases. Each report costs $90 plus GST.

