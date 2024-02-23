Fast Lane: Electric XC40 tops Volvo sales, BYD third-best-selling brand in January

Komoco opens supercar storage
Komoco Holdings, a multi-brand motor group owned by hotelier Ong Beng Seng, has completed a $10 million renovation of its Hyundai, Ferrari and Maserati showrooms in Leng Kee Road.
Besides spanking new facades and freshened interiors, the project includes building a bonded and climate-controlled car storage area and customer lounge on the third floor. This area can store up to 30 cars, and rivals a larger facility opened by another multi-franchise group, Wearnes Automotive, in 2019.
Buy report to know used car’s accident history
The General Insurance Association of Singapore (GIA) has launched an online Vehicle Accident Report History service. It lets vehicle owners buy reports which show the dates of accident reports made by the previous owners or drivers of their vehicles over the past six years.
This service builds on the successful launch of Gears, a platform started in 2020 that offers consumers convenient payment and delivery of third-party accident reports.
While Gears enables motorists to remotely buy third-party accident reports in the event of an accident, the new service allows prospective buyers of second-hand vehicles to understand the history of their potential purchases. Each report costs $90 plus GST.
Electric XC40 is best-selling Volvo
The all-electric XC40 Recharge has emerged as 2023’s best-selling Volvo in Singapore. In total, Volvo agent Wearnes Automotive registered 122 units of the compact battery-powered crossover, followed by the petrol-powered XC60 (75 units) and petrol-powered XC40 B4 (54 units).
The two XC40 variants are the least expensive Volvo cars here, at $285,000 with certificate of entitlement (COE). The least popular model was the V90 full-sized estate, which sold only five units.
In total, Wearnes sold 403 Volvo cars, or 20 per cent more than in 2022, despite a tighter supply of COEs which saw premiums skyrocket to record levels.
Meanwhile, Geely-owned Volvo Cars will rename the fully electric XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge. They will now be known as EX40 and EC40 respectively. This is to gel with the EX30, EX90 and EM90, Volvo’s other electric cars.
The XC40 name remains for internal combustion-powered variants of the model.
BYD all-wheel-drive seven-seater to have 530km range
BYD will unveil a new version of the Tang seven-seater all-wheel-drive electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) at the Geneva Motor Show in March. The family-friendly car promises swift charging, a range up to 530km and high performance.
The car has already been awarded the maximum five stars by European New Car Assessment Programme crash test.
BYD is third best-selling brand in January
Electric car brands posted an explosive start to 2024 in Singapore.
China’s BYD climbed one rung to become the No. 3 best-selling brand in January, while America’s Tesla rose by four positions to attain the No. 5 spot. Excluding parallel imports, the two electric car brands registered 262 and 104 units respectively.
BMW secured the pole position with 412 units, followed by Mercedes-Benz with 385. Toyota, which was the top performer for full-year 2023, registered 238 cars to rank fourth. Audi, which ranked 11th in 2023, was No. 8 in January with 70 cars registered.
MG unveiling new line of advanced electric cars
MG will unveil a new range of cars with the IM (intelligent mobility) prefix at the Geneva Motor Show in March. The IM L6 will make its global debut at the show, alongside the world premiere of MG’s new MG3 Hybrid.
MG will follow up with the IM L7. When IM launches in Europe in 2025, it aims to occupy the premium sector, with an emphasis on executive saloons and larger SUVs.
The models will boast advanced driving assistance systems, connected services and “cutting-edge” powertrains, the carmaker claims. The IM L6 promises a 0-100kmh sprint in under three seconds and a range of up to 800km.
Wearnes gives a lift to charity drive
Multi-franchise motor group Wearnes Automotive will take part in food donation drive Heart On Wheels for the second year.
Alongside charity organisation Food from the Heart, Wearnes aims to collect more than 25,000 food items for the less fortunate on March 2 and 3.
Those who wish to contribute can go to the website, www.foodfromtheheart.sg/how2024, or drop off food donations directly at the Polestar Space at 45 Leng Kee Road from now till March 2. Cash donations are eligible for 2½ times tax deductions.
Eurokars showcases rare BMW 3.0 CSL
A BMW 3.0 CSL – one of 50 produced worldwide – is on display at BMW Eurokars Centre. The car pays homage to its legendary predecessor and marks the 50th anniversary of BMW’s revered M division.
The 3.0 CSL is made at BMW’s Dingolfing plant in Lower Bavaria. Each vehicle takes up to 10 days to complete.
The unit in Singapore is not for sale. It boasts the most powerful straight six-cylinder engine ever used in a road-legal BMW. Generating 560hp and 550Nm of torque, the six-speed manual rear-wheel-drive car exceeds 300kmh.
BMW foundation donates €10,000 for needy children
Life Community Services Society, a Singapore-registered non-profit charity that empowers children and families through intervention work, care and mentoring, will receive €10,000 (S$14,550) to support an estimated 280 children, thanks to the Karl-Monz-Foundation.
The foundation was founded in 1996 and launched by Mr Karl Monz, a former member of the board of directors of BMW Ag.
BMW Group Asia has launched various charity initiatives here over the years.
In July 2022, it started the BMW Group Asia Learning Space, a long-term programme in Singapore to promote digital equity and educate children aged seven to 12 on the topic of sustainability. The company donated 70 Hewlett-Packard laptops to four Life Community Services centres.
In 2023, it conducted 14 sustainability workshops, focusing on various topics such as the basic principles of “reduce, reuse, recycle”, e-waste, upcycling and water sustainability.
BMW Group Asia Learning Space aims to partner various organisations in Singapore in 2024 to teach the children about sustainability in industries such as aviation, fashion, food and energy.