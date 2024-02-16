Fast Lane: Audi’s most powerful S3, Mini Cooper facelifts, new Aston Martin Vantage

New Audi S3 hits 100kmh in 4.7 seconds
Audi’s most powerful S3 is due in the second half of 2024. With 328hp and 420Nm of torque, the 2-litre model has 23hp and 20Nm more than its predecessor.
It hits 100kmh in 4.7 seconds and onto a top speed of 248kmh. Its seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox is tuned for more rapid shifts.
There is a new Dynamic Plus mode in the drive menu, which, when activated, sends as much torque as possible to the rear axle and the rear wheel on the outside of the curve, resulting in a tendency to oversteer.
The car’s front suspension has been tweaked for better steering response and its brakes upgraded to cope with the increased performance.
Petrol, electric Mini Coopers look like twins
Mini has spruced up its Cooper line-up, along with harmonising exterior and interior designs between the petrol and electric vehicle (EV) variants.
The change to the front section is most obvious, with an EV-style plate where the traditional grille is. Inside, a 24cm circular OLED touchscreen takes centre stage, flanked by an EV-style gear toggle and e-brake button.
The Cooper S has an increased output of 204hp/300Nm, and accelerates the vehicle from zero to 100kmh in 6.6 seconds. The Cooper C is equipped with a 156hp/230Nm three-cylinder engine, which sends it to 100kmh in 7.7 seconds.
The electric Mini Cooper E has a bigger 40.7kWh battery, giving it a claimed range of 305km. Its 135kW/290Nm motor takes it to 100kmh in 7.3 seconds.
Minor cosmetic tweaks for Skoda Octavia
Skoda has given its Octavia a facelift. The car is now fitted with second-generation LED Matrix headlights, while the interior has a 13-inch infotainment display, which will have chatbot ChatGPT integrated at a later date.
In terms of engine choices, there are four petrol and two diesel ones with up to 261hp, with mild-hybrid options in the mix. New safety and assistance systems are part of the changes.
Mazda MX-5 gets first facelift in nine years
The 2024 Mazda MX-5 gets a few exterior changes for the first time since the current generation was launched in 2015. They include an LED headlight design with daytime-running lights, redesigned rear LED lights and an Aero Grey paint choice.
There are four Roadster and four hard-top variants with 130hp to 181hp produced by 1.5- and 2-litre engines. The 2024 MX-5 features a new Asymmetric Limited Slip Differential, which strengthens the slip limiting force when the unloaded rear wheel is lightened during cornering.
In the cabin, changes include a larger 8.8-inch infotainment touchscreen and the addition of USB-C ports.
New Aston Martin Vantage gets 656hp and 800Nm
Aston Martin has unveiled its latest Vantage, powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. With 656hp and 800Nm going to the rear wheels, the car hits 100kmh in 3.5 seconds and maxes out at 324kmh.
To manage the beast, Aston Martin has equipped it with Active Vehicle Dynamics, Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers, Electronic Rear Differential (E-diff) and 21-inch Michelin Pilot S5 tyres.
The car was unveiled alongside a new Vantage GT3 race car.
Pagani’s topless track monster
Behold the Pagani Huayra R Evo, a track-ready open-top racer said to be inspired by American IndyCar racing machines, as well as historic Le Mans racers. It is powered by a V12 engine, which makes 900hp and 770Nm.
The car boasts stupendous downforce and new ventilated carbon-ceramic discs paired with bespoke racing pads. It rides on Pirelli P Zero slicks.