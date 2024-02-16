Fast Lane: Audi’s most powerful S3, Mini Cooper facelifts, new Aston Martin Vantage

New Audi S3 hits 100kmh in 4.7 seconds

Audi’s most powerful S3 is due in the second half of 2024. With 328hp and 420Nm of torque, the 2-litre model has 23hp and 20Nm more than its predecessor.

It hits 100kmh in 4.7 seconds and onto a top speed of 248kmh. Its seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox is tuned for more rapid shifts.

There is a new Dynamic Plus mode in the drive menu, which, when activated, sends as much torque as possible to the rear axle and the rear wheel on the outside of the curve, resulting in a tendency to oversteer.

The car’s front suspension has been tweaked for better steering response and its brakes upgraded to cope with the increased performance.

