Fast Lane: Maserati unveils first electric convertible in luxury segment, OCBC extends loans to used EVs

Electric Maserati cars due here by year-end

Maserati has unveiled its latest electric model, the GranCabrio Folgore. The car is the first electric convertible in the luxury segment, as well as the fastest.

It is scheduled to arrive in Singapore at the end of 2024, along with electric variants of the Grecale sport utility vehicle and GranTurismo tourer.

Unlike combustion-engine convertibles, there will not be any engine notes to enjoy with the roof down. But with its monumental acceleration, perhaps the GranCabrio Folgore can mimic the feeling which a superbike rider has.

Nissan prepares to roll out solid-state batteries

Nissan has unveiled a production line for its solid-state electric vehicle battery at its Yokohama plant. The pilot line is in preparation for Nissan’s target of powering its electric vehicles (EVs) with such batteries by 2028.

Solid-state batteries, said to be a game changer, have the potential for energy density approximately twice that of conventional lithium-ion batteries, a significantly shorter charging time and lower costs due to less expensive materials.

Meanwhile, Toyota also plans to roll out such batteries by 2028. The automotive giant had previously said it would produce cars with such batteries by 2021.

Spruced-up Qashqai to land by early 2025