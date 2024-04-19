Fast Lane: Maserati unveils first electric convertible in luxury segment, OCBC extends loans to used EVs

Electric Maserati cars due here by year-end
Maserati has unveiled its latest electric model, the GranCabrio Folgore. The car is the first electric convertible in the luxury segment, as well as the fastest.
It is scheduled to arrive in Singapore at the end of 2024, along with electric variants of the Grecale sport utility vehicle and GranTurismo tourer.
Unlike combustion-engine convertibles, there will not be any engine notes to enjoy with the roof down. But with its monumental acceleration, perhaps the GranCabrio Folgore can mimic the feeling which a superbike rider has.
Nissan prepares to roll out solid-state batteries
Nissan has unveiled a production line for its solid-state electric vehicle battery at its Yokohama plant. The pilot line is in preparation for Nissan’s target of powering its electric vehicles (EVs) with such batteries by 2028.
Solid-state batteries, said to be a game changer, have the potential for energy density approximately twice that of conventional lithium-ion batteries, a significantly shorter charging time and lower costs due to less expensive materials.
Meanwhile, Toyota also plans to roll out such batteries by 2028. The automotive giant had previously said it would produce cars with such batteries by 2021.
Spruced-up Qashqai to land by early 2025
Nissan’s facelifted Qashqai is due to arrive in Singapore by early 2025. The car looks markedly different from the current Qashqai, with extensively redesigned grille, headlights and front bumper.
The headlights are equipped with adaptive high beam and daytime-running LEDs encircling the main lamps. The upper daytime-running light elements double as dynamic turn signals.
Inside, Alcantara – a suede-like synthetic textile – lines the dashboard, door inserts, door armrests, centre storage console lid and even the knee pads.
Ambient lighting is available, with settings found within the infotainment screen. A four-camera system provides a bird’s-eye view of the car and its surroundings, and allows the driver to see the position of the front wheels as if looking at them from just behind.
OCBC EV loans now available for used vehicles up to 10 years old
OCBC has extended its Eco-Care electric vehicle loans to used EVs. As more used EVs over three years old enter the market, the bank is tapping the market, with financing extended to used EVs up to 10 years old at 2.48 per cent – the same rate it is offering for new cars.
OCBC says the rate is 0.3 per cent lower than the interest rate offered for cars with internal-combustion engines. The bank says the number of Eco-Care loans surged by nearly 30 times from 2021 to 2023, but would not provide absolute numbers.
It adds that such loans made up nearly half of the number of loans extended to OCBC customers purchasing new cars in 2023. Chinese brands, led by BYD, accounted for about 40 per cent of Eco-Care loans in 2023.