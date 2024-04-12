Fast Lane: Tesla shelves affordable EV, BMW ties up with Rimac

The GAC Aion Y Plus is the latest Chinese electric car to arrive here. Its open market value (OMV or approximate cost price before taxes) starts at $26,000.

Distributed by long-time parallel importer Vincar, the Y Plus starts at $155,888 with COE, while a premium variant arriving in the next few months is expected to cost some $8,000 more. This puts the Y Plus in the same price segment as the popular and similarly sized BYD Atto 3. Both variants of the Y Plus qualify for the less punitive Category A COE.

And so will the Aion ES – a Toyota Camry-size sedan which will target fleet operators and which is undergoing approval inspections now.

A third model due here is the Hyper HT, a full-sized performance sport utility vehicle (SUV) that looks like a cross between Porsche’s Cayenne and Tesla’s Model X. Like the X, there will be a top-end variant with gull-wing doors and which promises a 0-100kmh in under six seconds and a range exceeding 700km. The Hyper HT will qualify for Category B COE when it arrives in September.

Vincar founder Vincent Tan says he expects annual sales of Aion cars to be “at least 500” units.

Aion is an all-electric brand of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, China’s fifth-largest automotive group. It is a manufacturing partner of Toyota and Honda for their China-made vehicles.

Tesla cans mass-market model

Tesla has shelved its plans for a mass-market model – one which is said to cost US$25,000 (S$33,800) or less. Industry watchers reckon the move might reflect Tesla’s realisation that it will not be able to compete with Chinese manufacturers in this price segment.

Reuters reported that the American electric carmaker is doubling down on rolling out its robotaxi instead.

Prices for new electric vehicles (EVs) are dropping in the US. But they are still roughly US$5,000 higher than the US$46,997 average transaction price for a new vehicle, according to Cox Automotive data.

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk set a goal in 2006 of building a profitable EV Tesla that could sell for US$25,000 – less than half the current average price for EVs. Meanwhile, China’s BYD sells a version of its Dolphin EV for US$13,865 and BYD sells versions of its Seagull EV for as low as US$9,700 in China – cheaper than many petrol cars.

But without cheaper EVs, the Joe Biden administration’s goal of boosting EVs to more than half of new vehicle sales by 2030 could be at risk. General Motors killed its cheapest EV, the Chevrolet Bolt, in 2023.

