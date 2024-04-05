Fast Lane: Peugeot’s electric compact seven-seater coming soon, new BYD dealer in Singapore’s CBD

Electric Peugeot made for family road trips
Peugeot’s new e-5008 is slated to arrive in Singapore by the end of 2024 or early 2025. The first compact electric seven-seater around, the e-5008 has a claimed power consumption of 14.6kWh/100km, giving it a range of 556km, which would be sufficient for a non-stop family road trip to Kuala Lumpur.
Measuring 4,791mm long, 1,895mm wide and 1,694mm tall with a 2,901mm wheelbase, the car promises adequate space. The first variant is a 157kW single-motor, with a punchier dual-motor variant as well as a long-range variant promising 657km of range due later.
Slew of electric vehicle recalls
Electric vehicles (EVs) are beginning to appear in numbers on the Land Transport Authority’s list of recalls. They include the BMW i7 and i5, Audi e-tron 55 and e-tron GT, Mercedes-Benz EQC, EQE and EQS (including sport utility vehicle variants), Jaguar I-Pace, and Tesla Model 3 and Y.
Flaws include issues with their battery, driving assistance systems, brakes and headlamps. Motorists can check to see if their vehicle is affected by a recall at str.sg/need
Hyundai Ioniq racer with 448kW
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup may not be road-legal, but its specifications are still a marvel.
The car rides on 18-inch slick tyres and boasts a redesigned bodykit and various lightweight parts. It has two motors – a 166kW unit in front, and a 282kW unit at the back, producing a total 448kW pulling a body weighing 1,970kg.
The motors are powered by a 84kWh battery that can accept 350kW charging. To rein in the insane output, the car’s braking system features six-pot front callipers and four-pot rear callipers.
Volkswagen vans win safety awards
Volkswagen commercial vehicles have clinched a double award from the European New Car Assessment Programme. The ID Buzz Cargo got a Platinum rating, while the Caddy Cargo got Gold.
The ID Buzz Cargo achieved a high score, thanks to its assist systems that keep the electric vehicle in its lane, dynamically adapt the vehicle speed and stop it in good time in front of stationary obstacles or crossing pedestrians and cyclists.
The Caddy Cargo convinced the test engineers, in particular, when it came to staying in lane and emergency braking.
Suzuki V-Strom 800RE Tour with 112-litre carrier
Suzuki has added a V-Strom 800RE Tour to its line-up, which comes with 112 litres of aluminium luggage. Buyers can choose from either silver or black three-piece luggage, comprising a top box and panniers.
The V-Strom 800RE Tour expands Suzuki’s V-Strom 800 range to four models, all of which use the manufacturer’s new 776cc parallel-twin engine with its 270-degree crankshaft design.
A bi-directional quick-shifter is standard fare and there are three power modes and three choices of traction control settings, which can also be switched off.
Chinese group Harmony Auto is new BYD dealer
Chinese motor group Harmony Auto has been appointed by Malaysia’s Vantage Automotive as its latest BYD car dealer in Singapore.
Harmony’s showroom is at 77 Robinson Road, making it the first such facility in the Central Business District. The location of the 360 sq m facility is intended to attract banking, insurance, securities, IT and other professionals working in the area.
Harmony’s appointment comes a year after Vantage appointed Motor-East – part of the Motorway Group – as a dealer.
New Indian Scout motorcycle available in five variants
The new 2025 Indian Scout range consists of five motorcycles – Scout Bobber, Sport Scout, Scout Classic, Super Scout and 101 Scout. They are powered by a new 1,250cc liquid-cooled V-Twin delivering up to 112hp and 109Nm of torque.
The range features a new steel tube frame which makes for easier customisation. Anti-lock braking system is available across the entire line-up, while traction control and ride modes are on select models.