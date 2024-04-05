Fast Lane: Peugeot’s electric compact seven-seater coming soon, new BYD dealer in Singapore’s CBD

Electric Peugeot made for family road trips

Peugeot’s new e-5008 is slated to arrive in Singapore by the end of 2024 or early 2025. The first compact electric seven-seater around, the e-5008 has a claimed power consumption of 14.6kWh/100km, giving it a range of 556km, which would be sufficient for a non-stop family road trip to Kuala Lumpur.

Measuring 4,791mm long, 1,895mm wide and 1,694mm tall with a 2,901mm wheelbase, the car promises adequate space. The first variant is a 157kW single-motor, with a punchier dual-motor variant as well as a long-range variant promising 657km of range due later.

Slew of electric vehicle recalls

Electric vehicles (EVs) are beginning to appear in numbers on the Land Transport Authority’s list of recalls. They include the BMW i7 and i5, Audi e-tron 55 and e-tron GT, Mercedes-Benz EQC, EQE and EQS (including sport utility vehicle variants), Jaguar I-Pace, and Tesla Model 3 and Y.

Flaws include issues with their battery, driving assistance systems, brakes and headlamps. Motorists can check to see if their vehicle is affected by a recall at str.sg/need

Hyundai Ioniq racer with 448kW