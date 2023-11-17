Fast Lane: EQE SUV arrives, Renault to list EV arm, BAIC to make Xiaomi cars

Eighth electric Mercedes lands

In what could be the last all-new model launch for the year, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its EQE SUV at the newly opened Punch Room in The Singapore Edition hotel on Tuesday.

The electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) – Mercedes’ eighth electric model here – offers more space than the EQE saloon despite being 90mm shorter bumper to bumper.

Measuring 4,863mm long, 1,940mm wide and 1,686mm tall with a 3,030mm wheelbase, the car benefits from a higher ceiling. Boot capacity stands at 520 litres with all five seats occupied, expanding to 1,675 litres when all the 40:20:40 split-fold rear seats are collapsed.

The car offers power output from 180kW to 215kW, with the AMG variants producing 350kW to 460kW. At launch, the 180kW EQE300 rear-wheel drive is available at $430,888 with certificate of entitlement. It hits 100kmh in 7.6 seconds and promises a range of up to 565km.

Hands-off, eyes-off BMW at up to 60kmh

BMW is introducing a Level 3 autonomous function to its 7-series. It will allow drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel and temporarily divert their attention away from the road.

The Personal Pilot L3 relieves the person at the wheel of the task of driving in certain situations and controls the car’s speed, distance to the vehicle ahead and lane positioning at up to 60kmh on highways.

BMW says it will be the first system of its kind that can also be used in the dark.

Previously, its new 5-series became the first car in Germany and the United States to be driven with semi-autonomous functions at speeds up to 130kmh. The BMW Highway Assistant allows for hands-off driving (but not eyes off), with automatic lane-changing.

Renault to hive off EV business to newly formed Ampere