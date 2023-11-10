Fast Lane: Skoda’s latest Superb, Porsche Taycan dash for Panamera

Superb saloon: Skoda's combustion flagship to be available in three body types. PHOTO: SKODA
Christopher Tan
Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago
Skoda’s fourth-generation Superb will be available as a saloon, a hatchback and an estate. The model has grown in size, and features new headlights with 40 per cent more light output and a more uncluttered cockpit. It is available in one plug-in-hybrid, three petrol and two diesel variants. There will also be a mild hybrid for the first time. The three petrol engines vary from 150hp to 265hp in output, while the plug-in hybrid promises 100km of electric-only range. Driver assistance systems such as Turn Assist and Crossroad Assist are making their debut in the model. The new Skoda is due to arrive by end 2024, and only the saloon will be offered here.

Supernal, part of Hyundai Motor which is developing electric air taxis, is looking for likeminded partners in its venture. At the recent 2023 Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, the company said there was a need for public-private partnerships in ushering in sustainable and transformative mobility advancements – all unlocked with energy, grid and infrastructure improvements. It will highlight how innovations in solid-state batteries, hydrogen fuel cells, autonomous driving and other technologies are driving the evolution towards this much-hyped form of air mobility.

